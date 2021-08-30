Council Services At Level 3 From 1 September 2021

From Wednesday 1 September, Taranaki will be in Alert Level 3. For Stratford District Council services, this means a couple of changes to our service delivery across the district.

Chief Executive Sven Hanne says, “The move to Level 3 sees a return to normal kerbside collection services with glass bins again possible to be collected at the kerbside. Building inspections can also be booked under Level 3 and these will be carried out following COVID-19 protocol.”

“Our staff will continue to work remotely where possible, with some essential workers based at core service sites to deliver services such as water, roading and public information.”

“While our community facilities are unable to open to the public at Level 3, I’d like to remind residents that we are still offering a contactless service through our phone 06 765 6099 and email stratforddc@stratford.govt.nz”

“We know this is a difficult time for many, so if you find yourself struggling to meet your rates or any other council bills, please contact us and we will explain the options we have available to help,” says Mr Hanne.

Council services at Alert Level 3:

Rubbish and Recycling

Normal kerbside collection, including glass bins, resumes. Please put your bins out before 7.30am.

A reminder to not overfill your blue glass recycling crate. If you’ve stockpiled glass during Level 4, please put these items out over time if you can’t fit them all safely into your blue glass recycling crate.

Transfer Station

Stratford Transfer Station is open for essential services only (waste disposal for essential businesses only or rural residents without kerbside service).

Public Toilets

Our public toilets are closed, with the exception of:

Clock Tower/Glockenspiel, Broadway Toilets

Whangamomona

Tangarakau Gorge

Public toilets will continue to be cleaned by Council contractors (using all necessary precautions & PPE gear).

Library and Visitor Information Centre

Stratford Library and Visitor Information Centre remains closed, and items cannot be returned.

Online services such as access to eBooks and eAudio continue to be available. Visit https://stratfordlibrary.govt.nz/

Public WiFi is not available.

Any fines incurred during this time will be waivered.

You can stay up to date with the Library and Visitor Information Centre by following them on Facebook.

Building, Planning and Resource consents

Existing and current building, planning and resource consents continue to be processed remotely where possible.

Building inspections can be booked in Level 3 and will be carried out following COVID-19 protocols. To book an inspection phone Council’s Service Centre on 06 765 6099.

Animal Services

For any animal service needs, such as wandering dogs, please call us on 06 765 6099.

Water, Wastewater and Stormwater

Services operating as normal

Open spaces

Playgrounds and the skate park are closed to the public.

Parks and walkways are open for exercise.

When leaving your home please remember to keep a safe distance from others and wear a face covering.

Council Service Centre

Our service centre on Miranda Street is closed to the public, but our call centre and emails are staffed. Get in touch by phone or email if you need to.

TSB Pool Complex

TSB Pool Complex is closed.

You can stay up to date with the TSB Pool Complex by following them on Facebook.

Council Meetings

Council meetings are held remotely.

Facility bookings

Bookings for the Centennial Restrooms and War Memorial Centre will be cancelled until Tuesday 7 September at this stage. People can reschedule their bookings or organise a refund through our Service Centre.

Payments

Your rates account, water bill, debtor account, dog infringement or parking infringement can still be paid online at stratford.govt.nz

This is a difficult time for many, if you find yourself struggling to meet your rates or any other council bills, please contact us and we will explain the options we have available to help.

Contact us

If you need to talk to us we are still available. Please get in touch by calling us on 06 765 6099, or emailing us at: stratforddc@stratford.govt.nz

For more updates visit our website, stratford.govt.nz or see our Facebook Page.

For the latest information on COVID-19 visit, covid19.govt.nz and the Ministry of Health website, health.govt.nz

