Hutt City Council Services At Alert Level 2

Tuesday, 7 September 2021, 5:15 pm
Press Release: Hutt City Council

With Lower Hutt moving to Alert Level 2 at 11:59pm tonight, there will be some changes to how Council services and facilities will run. Many facilities will re-open with additional health and safety measures in place, in accordance with the Government’s revised Level 2 guidance.

Mayor Campbell Barry says the shift to Alert Level 2 will be welcome news for people, who will be able to utilise a greater number of Council services.

"Most of our council facilities will reopen tomorrow morning (Wednesday) at 10am and pools will open midday Thursday. There will be appropriate health and safety measures in place, and we will be requiring people to scan in using the COVID tracer app and wear a mask while in public places," says Mayor Campbell Barry.

"Despite more facilities and services re-opening we need to remain vigilant against Delta - maintaining physical distance, scanning in, washing and sanitising our hands, and wearing a mask when you’re out and about."

"By continuing to follow official advice, we can keep our friends and families safe, our local businesses open, and continue to eliminate the virus."

Council’s Chief Executive Jo Miller is looking forward to welcoming staff and the community back into council facilities. "All of our buildings have been deep-cleaned and will be ready to welcome everyone back. We will have greeters in place to make everyone’s experience safe and enjoyable."

Here’s what you need to know about Hutt City Council facilities at Alert Level 2:

- Checking in using the NZ COVID Tracer App or contact tracing boxes will be mandatory at all our facilities. We will be observing 2 metre distancing rules so entry numbers may be limited at some of our venues.

- Face coverings will be mandatory in all our public facilities for ages 12+

- Artesian water taps will be open from 6am on Wednesday 8 September.

Please scan in using the COVID Tracer app, follow physical distancing rules. Signs will be in place.

- Parking charges will resume from 6am on Wednesday 8 September.

Riverbank passes that were valid during the period of Alert Level 3 and 4 will be honoured at Alert Level 2.

- Council’s administration building, libraries, hubs, the Dowse Art Museum, Little Theatre, and Petone Settlers Museum will be open from 10am with some restrictions on numbers to allow for physical distancing.

- Pools will re-open from noon on Thursday 9 September. Please keep an eye on our website for more information on swimming lessons and programmes over the next few days.

- We are encouraging people to avoid using cash in all of our facilities. Our staff can help people move to online payments.

- Walter Nash Centre operates at reduced hours of Monday to Friday 9am-6pm and Saturday & Sunday 9am-5pm. Check Walter Nash Facebook for details.

- Recreation and sport centres including RICOH and the Lower Hutt Events Centre are open with limited numbers.

- All parks, playgrounds, and trails will be open, including the Les Dalton Dog Park.

- Public toilets are open with increased cleaning in place.

- Rubbish and recycling collections will continue as usual along with Green Waste collection.

More information on Hutt City Council services and facilities at Alert Level 2 can be found here: www.huttcity.govt.nz/covid19. This page will be updated with the latest Alert Level 2 information at 11:59 tonight.

