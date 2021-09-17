200,000th dose of COVID-19 vaccine administered in the BoP



The Bay of Plenty has reached a significant milestone in its COVID-19 vaccine rollout. The district health board confirmed the administration of its 200,000th dose of the vaccine on 15 September, 2021.

“The rollout of the free COVID-19 vaccine offers us the best protection against the virus. I’m pleased our community is thinking of their whānau and getting vaccinated,” says Bay of Plenty District Health Board COVID-19 Incident Controller Trevor Richardson.

More than 50 percent of the Bay of Plenty’s residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to data from the Ministry of Health to 7 September 2021.

“The rollout has significantly ramped up in the Bay; and we’re now administering over 20,000 doses in the district each week,” says Richardson.

“We have nearly 40 sites administering the vaccine throughout the district. Walk-ins are welcome at community vaccinations centres at Baypark in Mount Maunganui, and on Quay Street in Whakatāne.”

“Many sites are also operating drive-through vaccinations, and are open late and during weekends.”

The vaccine is offered throughout the district at community vaccination centres, general practices, pharmacies, and mobile outreach programmes.

The DHB is asking residents who have had the vaccine to encourage their friends and family to do the same.

“Chat with your grandparents, mum and dad, brothers and sisters, and friends and whānau to see if they need help getting to a clinic or making a booking.”

“The recent community cases have reminded us that our immunity against COVID-19 is incredibly important and getting vaccinated is the best way to protect us, our whānau and our community.”

