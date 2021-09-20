Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council welcomes new Independent Audit & Risk Chair

Monday, 20 September 2021, 3:00 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Bruce Robertson has been appointed Independent Chair of Wellington City Council’s Audit & Risk Subcommittee.

The subcommittee oversees the Council’s work discharging its responsibilities in risk management, statutory reporting, internal and external audit and assurance, monitoring compliance with laws and regulations (including health and safety) and significant projects and programme of work on the appropriate management of risk.

Mayor Andy Foster says Mr Robertson’s appointment is critical to maintaining the high standards of governance the city benefits from, and of the Council continuing to be held in high regard for this.

“Mr Robertson is recognised nationally as an established risk and governance expert, particularly for his work right across New Zealand’s central and local government sectors.

“The appointment strengthens our strategic management position and brings to the Council the skills that have earnt his reputation as a trusted advisor to elected members, chief executives and senior staff,” said Mayor Foster.

Mr Robertson’s current appointments as an independent member include Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga and Invercargill city councils, and Bay of Plenty Regional Council. His advisory work has included the recent review of the $1 billion plus ‘Jobs for Nature Programme’.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid-19, 19/9: 1,071 Overall Cases, MIQ worker update, Whakatīwai cases


22 new cases of Covid-19 have been identified in Auckland today alongside new cases in the north. 677 so far have recovered from their cases in Auckland alongside all 17 of the Wellington cases... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On the moral and scientific case against Covid booster shots


A year ago, a Covid vaccine was still on humanity’s wish list. Now, we’re basing our economic planning - and the safety of opening our borders – on the ability of the new Covid vaccines to reduce infection, hospitalisation and death. Given this reliance and in the face of an evolving virus, there is a lot of anxiety about how well the vaccines protect us, and for how long. Will we need booster shots, and how soon..? More>>



 
 


Trans-Tasman: Quarantine-free travel with Australia to remain suspended for a further 8 weeks
The suspension of quarantine-free travel (QFT) with Australia has been extended, given the current Delta outbreaks, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today. “When QFT was established with Australia, both our countries had very few recent cases of COVID-19 community transmission... More>>


Auckland: School holidays remain unchanged
School holidays in Auckland will continue to be held at the same time as the rest of the country, starting from Saturday, 2 October, Education Minister Chris Hipkins said today. “I’ve carefully considered advice on the implications of shifting the dates and concluded that on balance, maintaining the status quo is the best course of action... More>>

ALSO:



Government: Timeline confirmed for Emissions Reductions Plan
Cabinet has agreed to begin consulting on the Emissions Reduction Plan in early October and require that the final plan be released by the end of May next year in line with the 2022 Budget, the Minister of Climate Change, James Shaw confirmed today... More>>

ALSO:


Power: Bill Changes Bring Fairness To Charges

A key recommendation of an independent panel to make electricity charges fairer across all households will be put in place, the Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods has announced... More>>



Government: Parks expiry of licenses, WoFs and regosAs a result of the Delta outbreak, driver licences, Warrants of Fitness (WoFs), Certificates of Fitness (CoFs), vehicle licences (‘regos’) and licence endorsements that expired on or after 21 July 2021 will be valid until 30 November 2021, Transport Minister Michael Wood has announced today... More>>



Child Poverty Action Group: Highest jump in weekly benefit numbers since first lockdown

The current lockdown has triggered the largest weekly increase in benefit recipient numbers since the first lockdown last year, and Child Poverty Action Group is concerned the Government isn't doing enough to assist affected families... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 