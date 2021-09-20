Council welcomes new Independent Audit & Risk Chair

Bruce Robertson has been appointed Independent Chair of Wellington City Council’s Audit & Risk Subcommittee.

The subcommittee oversees the Council’s work discharging its responsibilities in risk management, statutory reporting, internal and external audit and assurance, monitoring compliance with laws and regulations (including health and safety) and significant projects and programme of work on the appropriate management of risk.

Mayor Andy Foster says Mr Robertson’s appointment is critical to maintaining the high standards of governance the city benefits from, and of the Council continuing to be held in high regard for this.

“Mr Robertson is recognised nationally as an established risk and governance expert, particularly for his work right across New Zealand’s central and local government sectors.

“The appointment strengthens our strategic management position and brings to the Council the skills that have earnt his reputation as a trusted advisor to elected members, chief executives and senior staff,” said Mayor Foster.

Mr Robertson’s current appointments as an independent member include Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga and Invercargill city councils, and Bay of Plenty Regional Council. His advisory work has included the recent review of the $1 billion plus ‘Jobs for Nature Programme’.

