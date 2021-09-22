Council Provides One-off Grant To Help The Foodbank’s Relocation Project

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Wednesday, 22 September 2021, 8:25 am
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

Kāpiti Coast District Council has agreed to provide a one-off grant of $25,000 to assist the Kāpiti Community Foodbank with their relocation project.

Districtwide Councillor and Housing and Social Wellbeing portfolio holder, Rob McCann, says the Foodbank is an essential community service and Council is pleased to support them in their fundraising efforts to help re-locate their service to a more fit for purpose location.

“Providing a longer term, sustainable space that meets the Foodbanks needs, and ensures the service remains accessible to the Kāpiti Coast community is vital.”

“Food security is critical to our community’s social wellbeing and having certainty of place will assist the Foodbank in their mahi to provide food parcels to thousands of local individuals and whanau in need each year.

Paraparaumu Ward Councillor and Health and Seniors portfolio holder, Martin Halliday, says he’s pleased the Council has been able to accommodate the Foodbank’s request for financial support.

“The Foodbank is a lifeline for many individual and whanau, providing food security and a safe haven for connecting people with other support services.

“Council has made a firm commitment to building connected, healthy, safe and resilient communities and through our social investment funding we continue to work with groups like the Kāpiti Community Foodbank to help people access the support and services they need.”

David Edwards, Chairperson of the Kāpiti Community Foodbank, welcomed the Council’s financial support.

“The Council’s contribution will help bring the successful relocation of the Foodbank one step closer.”

The Foodbank is expected to move out of the Te Newhanga Kāpiti Community Centre and into its new premises in Paraparaumu in the coming months. The Community Centre will then be closed while the Council progresses its plans to rebuild or replace the Centre to meet future needs.

