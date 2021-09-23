Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Te Hiku Iwi Launch Puna Wai Ora Programme For The Drought Stressed Region

Thursday, 23 September 2021, 5:52 am
Press Release: Puna Wai Ora

In May 2021 the Government announced investment of $8 million for a three-year innovative Iwi-led initiative to improve the resilience of Te Hiku whānau during drought. The installation of water tank systems will impact many vulnerable whānau to have access to clean drinking water across the Te Hiku region. The roll out of the Puna Wai Ora Drought Relief Programme will be led by Te Aupōuri Iwi Development Trust. The initiative aims to improve whānau drought resilience and provide local employment and skills opportunities.

Te Hiku Iwi Development Trust and Te Aupōuri Chair Rhonda Kite says: “Our whānau have had to endure some of the most severe and prolonged drought conditions, leading to water shortages, restrictions and many households facing the exorbitant cost of tank refills and water purchases. We know climate change is only going to get worse, not better, therefore installing water tanks for our most vulnerable whānau is only part of the solution. Puna Wai Ora will help increase water conservation practices and amplify the traditional histories of our water sources so our communities can deepen their appreciation of our precious wai māori, which is vital for the survival of our whānau, hapū and iwi”.

Te Rarawa Chairman Haami Piripi adds “we know how hard it has been for our marae and families to cope with ensuring continued access to water. We have many of our relations reliant on their local streams, drip feeds from their roofs, store bought water or even praying for rainfall for survival. Having these state-of-the-art water tanks installed will have a positive ripple effect, whānau will be in a better position to share their water resource with their neighbours, our marae can be a central water source for the kāinga close by and our communities can be in a position to sustain themselves when droughts hit”. Piripi continues; “the economic benefit of having local kaimahi, plumbers, builders and installers will mean Puna Wai Ora putting extra pūtea into our local businesses, that will be a quadruple social impact multiplier for Te Hiku and whānau households”.

The pilot phase, which starts this week, will begin with the team reaching out to whānau.

These whānau will be invited to engage in an initial phone interview. Site assessments will be undertaken by local whānau connectors and infrastructure partners. The aim is for 30 homes to receive water tank systems during this pilot phase. In March 2022, the main works programme will be activated. The main work programme will continue over the next three years delivering water tank installations across the region. This will allow eligible whānau throughout Te Hiku to apply to the Puna Wai Ora Drought Relief programme.

This initiative is the result of the tremendous amount of work behind the scenes between National Emergency Management Agency, Te Aupōuri and the Te Hiku Iwi Development Trust.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Puna Wai Ora on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid-19, 21/9: 1,108 Overall Cases, 4,800,000+ Vaccine Doses


23 new cases have been discovered in Auckland, which has moved to Level 3 as of Tuesday night. 818 of the Auckland cases have recovered alongside all of the Wellington cases... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On Canada’s Election, And The AUKUS Defence Pact


Yesterday, Canada held an election in which everyone lost, including the voters. After holding its most expensive ( $C600 million) election campaign ever, the result was Groundhog Day, with the five main parties getting almost exactly the same number of seats as they did last time around, in 2019. Same overall result too: Liberals leader and PM Justin Trudeau will once again be leading a minority government... More>>



 
 

Green Party: Kiwis Overseas Must Be Allowed To Vote Next Year
New Zealanders stranded overseas should be allowed to vote in next year’s local government elections and the 2023 general election, the Green Party said today. “The reality of this pandemic is lots of people cannot renew their voting rights when they are home as they normally would... More>>



Government: Keeping our Police safe to keep our communities safe
The Government is committed to keeping our frontline police officers safe, so they in turn can keep New Zealanders safe – with one of the largest investments in frontline safety announced by Police Minister Poto Williams at the Police College today... More>>

ALSO:



Government: Counter-Terrorism Bill Returns To Parliament
The Counter-Terrorism Legislation Bill has returned to Parliament for its second reading in an important step towards giving enforcement agencies greater power to protect New Zealanders from terrorist activity... More>>


Power: Bill Changes Bring Fairness To Charges

A key recommendation of an independent panel to make electricity charges fairer across all households will be put in place, the Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods has announced... More>>



Government: Parks expiry of licenses, WoFs and regosAs a result of the Delta outbreak, driver licences, Warrants of Fitness (WoFs), Certificates of Fitness (CoFs), vehicle licences (‘regos’) and licence endorsements that expired on or after 21 July 2021 will be valid until 30 November 2021, Transport Minister Michael Wood has announced today... More>>



Child Poverty Action Group: Highest jump in weekly benefit numbers since first lockdown

The current lockdown has triggered the largest weekly increase in benefit recipient numbers since the first lockdown last year, and Child Poverty Action Group is concerned the Government isn't doing enough to assist affected families... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 