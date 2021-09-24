Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Rural Communities Urged To Report Sightings Of Crop-eating Pest Bird During ‘look For Rooks’ Awareness Campaign.

Friday, 24 September 2021, 11:21 am
Press Release: Greater Wellington Regional Council

Greater Wellington is calling out to rural communities in the Greater Wellington region to ‘look for rooks’ in its annual awareness campaign.

Rook, Corvus frugilegus

A large, glossy, purplish-black bird with a harsh call, rooks cause significant damage to agricultural crops by destroying newly sprouted crops’ seedlings and reducing crop yields.

With less predictable weather patterns also making crops more vulnerable, reducing rook numbers becomes increasingly important to ensure our regions food security, when viewed through the lens of a changing climate.

Adding in the risk of these unplanned, potentially volatile weather events that could further damage crops, the consequences of not controlling rooks, become far greater for our region.

Greater Wellington Climate Committee Chair, Councillor Thomas Nash says, “Protecting crops from additional damage is not only important to the economic wellbeing of our region’s primary production, but is also important for resilience to climate change in this sector.”

Every year, as part of our Regional Pest Management Plan, Greater Wellington’s biosecurity team work with local and neighbouring councils to monitor and control this pest bird.

While rook numbers are down, with Greater Wellington reporting an 86% decrease in rook population over the last 10 years. Glen Falconer, Pest Animals Team Leader at Greater Wellington, urges landowners to report any sightings on their land, “there aren’t many left, but we need help from landowners to make sure the population doesn’t persist or have opportunities to re-establish and grow.”

People are most likely to spot a rook nest (rookery) in large exotic trees such as pines or gums, and sometimes near buildings or houses.

Senior Biosecurity Officer, Steven Playle says “while we want our community’s assistance with monitoring rooks, rook control is a specialist task which needs to be done by a Greater Wellington Biosecurity Officer. Attempting to do this yourself can make the problem worse, or cause unnecessary distress to the birds.”

Members of the public who have spotted rooks or a rookery can get in touch with Greater Wellington on 0800 496 734 or email pest.animals@gw.govt.nz

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Greater Wellington Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid-19, 21/9: 1,123 Overall Cases, 4,800,000+ Vaccine Doses


15 new cases have been discovered in Auckland, which has moved to Level 3 as of Tuesday night. 844 of the Auckland cases have recovered alongside all of the Wellington cases... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On Canada’s Election, And The AUKUS Defence Pact


Yesterday, Canada held an election in which everyone lost, including the voters. After holding its most expensive ( $C600 million) election campaign ever, the result was Groundhog Day, with the five main parties getting almost exactly the same number of seats as they did last time around, in 2019. Same overall result too: Liberals leader and PM Justin Trudeau will once again be leading a minority government... More>>



 
 

Government: Expert Group Appointed To Lead New Zealand’s Future Health System
An outstanding group of people with extensive and wide-ranging governance and health experience have been appointed to lead the Māori Health Authority and Health New Zealand, Health Minister Andrew Little says... More>>

ALSO:

Green Party: Kiwis Overseas Must Be Allowed To Vote Next Year
New Zealanders stranded overseas should be allowed to vote in next year’s local government elections and the 2023 general election, the Green Party said today. “The reality of this pandemic is lots of people cannot renew their voting rights when they are home as they normally would... More>>



Government: Keeping our Police safe to keep our communities safe
The Government is committed to keeping our frontline police officers safe, so they in turn can keep New Zealanders safe – with one of the largest investments in frontline safety announced by Police Minister Poto Williams at the Police College today... More>>

ALSO:



Power: Bill Changes Bring Fairness To Charges

A key recommendation of an independent panel to make electricity charges fairer across all households will be put in place, the Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods has announced... More>>



Government: Parks expiry of licenses, WoFs and regosAs a result of the Delta outbreak, driver licences, Warrants of Fitness (WoFs), Certificates of Fitness (CoFs), vehicle licences (‘regos’) and licence endorsements that expired on or after 21 July 2021 will be valid until 30 November 2021, Transport Minister Michael Wood has announced today... More>>



Child Poverty Action Group: Highest jump in weekly benefit numbers since first lockdown

The current lockdown has triggered the largest weekly increase in benefit recipient numbers since the first lockdown last year, and Child Poverty Action Group is concerned the Government isn't doing enough to assist affected families... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 