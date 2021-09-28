Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Marlborough’s Road To Recovery – 28 September Update

Tuesday, 28 September 2021, 4:49 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Marlborough Sounds’ residents now have more time to obtain ‘resident’ or ‘essential’ passes for the Kenepuru Road, now required from the Linkwater turnoff as far as Mahau Bay Road, and for Moetapu Bay Road.

Due to a high demand of requests received, Marlborough Roads has advised that the enforcement of resident and essential passes will not start until Monday 4 October. Closures will still be in place from 9.00 am to 3.00 pm on weekdays, with stop/go delays on either side of these times. Those wanting passes are thanked for their patience while these are processed.

Residents, property owners and businesses on the Kenepuru Road and its associated side roads are reminded that the Kenepuru Road, beyond Mahau Bay Road, is closed.

Marlborough Sounds’ residents likely to be affected by the ‘hard closures’ coming into force on Monday along the Kenepuru Road beyond Mahau Bay Road are encouraged to reach out to the Council for help.

“We are here to help residents affected to help them build a plan of what to do if they are affected by the road closure,” said Marlborough Recovery Manager, Marianne Aitken. “If you don’t have a boat or cannot travel by road to a point you can access water transport or barge services, please get in touch with us,” she said. People should email recovery@marlborough.govt.nz

The Council has now secured support for short, medium and long-term temporary accommodation through the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) for Sounds’ residents impacted by the road closure.

“This is for overnight stays to help people who cannot connect with transport services to get home and for people who need to stay longer, for example, until residents’ access is restored along the road,” said Mrs Aitken. “We know the additional time involved and accommodation costs for people affected by the repair works is frustrating – this temporary accommodation service is available to help.”

Affected Sounds’ residents will need to register their details via www.tas.mbie.govt.nz using the West Coast Flooding button as this is the same storm event or they can call 0508 754 163.

The Council is working with water-based passenger transport operators for services around Kenepuru Sound and services through to Havelock and Picton, as well as supporting services to Blenheim and Nelson. “We are meeting with providers this week to work out how best we can meet people’s needs. Once we have confirmed arrangements with transport providers we will circulate the information.”

The travel won’t be free but it will be subsidised. Marlborough i-SITEs will be the coordination point for bookings and payment and will offer a seven day a week service to assist.

Further Information

Anyone who needs support as a result of the July storm should contact the Council at recovery@marlborough.govt.nz

For the latest road status before you start your journey, please visit the Marlborough Emergency Management Official Public Information Map: https://bit.ly/CDEM-Map

To stay up to date on the latest roading alerts, go to: https://bit.ly/RoadingAlertsMarl

Resident’s Pass or Essential Service Pass for Moetapu Bay Road, Mahau Road and Kenepuru Road (Linkwater to Mahau Road), go to: https://bit.ly/RoadToRecoveryMarl

For roading information and queries please contact Marlborough Roads on 03 520 8024 or 0800 213 213 between 8.00 am - 5.00 pm, Monday to Friday. Alternatively, you can email the recovery team at recovery@marlboroughroads.com

