DHB Urges Hawke’s Bay To Get Vaccinated With Super Saturday This Week

Tuesday, 12 October 2021, 4:18 pm
Press Release: Hawke's Bay District Health Board

Hawke’s Bay DHB, along with regional leaders, is calling on the community to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as part Super Saturday on 16 October.

Super Saturday is a nationwide day of action for COVID-19 vaccination to encourage everyone eligible and not yet vaccinated to join the millions of people in New Zealand already vaccinated.

Chief executive Keriana Brooking said Hawke’s Bay was likely to hit 80 percent of the eligible population having had their first dose this week , but thousands more vaccinations were needed.

“Summer is just eight weeks away. Super Saturday is a great opportunity for us to vaccinate as many people as possible so we can all enjoy more freedom this summer.”

Mrs Brooking said there will be nearly 30 vaccination clinics open across Hawke’s Bay on Saturday 16 October and goBay buses would be free.

“The Super Saturday clinics will make it super easy to get vaccinated. Either get your first dose, or if it has been over three weeks since your first dose, get your second.

“The community and the councils have really got behind the event and there are lots of fun activities and giveaways planned for the various clinics,” she said.

Mrs Brooking said even those fully vaccinated can help boost vaccination rates in Hawke’s Bay further.

“If you are one of the many people who have already had the vaccine, well done. We still need your help - reach out to friends, whānau, and colleagues who are hesitant about getting vaccinated, or haven’t done so yet, and encourage them to protect themselves and our community.”

She said people can do this by spreading the word about Super Saturday, talking to people about why they got the vaccine and sharing accurate and reliable information, particularly as some misleading information was circulating.

“COVID-19 vaccines are the most well-studied vaccines ever made,” she said. “Nearly 50 percent of the world's population has had a COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 3 million people in Aotearoa have had their first Pfizer vaccine. This means we have lots of data to show the vaccine has been thoroughly assessed for safety.”

In addition to the Super Saturday clinics, there are a number of regular weekly clinics and pop-up marae and church-based clinics. Information is available at hbcovidvaccine.nz. People can also go to www.bookmyvaccine.nz or call 0800 28 29 26 to book.

Super Saturday clinics

Napier
Taradale/Greenmeadows
Unichem Greenmeadows 9.30am - 3.30pmWalk-ins welcome.
Greendale MedicalEnrolled patients only.Booked only, call 06 844 8071
The Doctors Greenmeadows9.30am-3.30pmBooked only, call 06 844 6277
Taradale Club (55 Wharerangi Road)8.30am - 4.30pmWalk-ins welcome.
Taradale Medical Centre9am - 12pmBooked only, call 06 844 6831
Glenn’s Pharmacy9am - 6pmWalk-ins welcome.
Napier
Pak ‘n’ Save Napier drive-thru9am - 7pmWalk-ins welcome.
Carlyle Medical 9.30am - 4pmWalk-ins welcome.
Pukemokimoki Marae drive-thru9am – 5pmKaupapa Māori. 
Walk-ins welcome.
Westshore/Ahuriri
Westshore Pharmacy9am - 2pm Walk-ins welcome.
Ahuriri Pharmacy10am – 3.30pmWalk-ins welcome.
Hastings
Hastings Central
Splash Planet drive-thru9am - 7pmDrive-ins welcome.
Unichem Russell Street7.30am - 7.30pmWalk-ins welcome.
Unichem Stortford Lodge10am - 6pmWalk-ins welcome.
Unichem Hastings9am - 5pmWalk-ins welcome.
Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga 
drive-thru		10am - 3pmDrive-ins welcome.
Kirkpatrick Park, Camberley5pm - 7 pmWalk-ins welcome.
Totara Health Nelson Street1pm - 5.30pmWalk-ins welcome.
The Doctors Hastings8.30am - 12.30pmWalk-ins welcome.
Flaxmere
Totara Health Flaxmere drive-thru9am - 5.30pmDrive-ins welcome.
Cook Islands Community Centre10am - 5.30pmWalk-ins welcome.
Havelock North
Gilmours – Havelock North 11am to 3pmWalk-ins welcome.
Te Mata Peak Practice9.30am - 3.30pmBooked appointments only. 
Go to bookmyvaccine.nz
Central Hawke’s Bay
Waipawa Rugby Club Rooms9am - 6.30pm

Booked appointments only.

Go to bookmyvaccine.nz

Waipukurau Pharmacy9am - 7.30pmWalk-ins welcome.

Waipukurau drive-thru

Corner River Tce and St Joseph Street

10am – 6pmDrive-ins welcome.
Wairoa
Queen Street Practice9am - 10am and 12pm - 4.30pmWalk-ins welcome.

New World Wairoa pop-up

41 Queen Street, Wairoa

10am - 12pmWalk-ins welcome.

