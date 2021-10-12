DHB Urges Hawke’s Bay To Get Vaccinated With Super Saturday This Week

Hawke’s Bay DHB, along with regional leaders, is calling on the community to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as part Super Saturday on 16 October.

Super Saturday is a nationwide day of action for COVID-19 vaccination to encourage everyone eligible and not yet vaccinated to join the millions of people in New Zealand already vaccinated.

Chief executive Keriana Brooking said Hawke’s Bay was likely to hit 80 percent of the eligible population having had their first dose this week , but thousands more vaccinations were needed.

“Summer is just eight weeks away. Super Saturday is a great opportunity for us to vaccinate as many people as possible so we can all enjoy more freedom this summer.”

Mrs Brooking said there will be nearly 30 vaccination clinics open across Hawke’s Bay on Saturday 16 October and goBay buses would be free.

“The Super Saturday clinics will make it super easy to get vaccinated. Either get your first dose, or if it has been over three weeks since your first dose, get your second.

“The community and the councils have really got behind the event and there are lots of fun activities and giveaways planned for the various clinics,” she said.

Mrs Brooking said even those fully vaccinated can help boost vaccination rates in Hawke’s Bay further.

“If you are one of the many people who have already had the vaccine, well done. We still need your help - reach out to friends, whānau, and colleagues who are hesitant about getting vaccinated, or haven’t done so yet, and encourage them to protect themselves and our community.”

She said people can do this by spreading the word about Super Saturday, talking to people about why they got the vaccine and sharing accurate and reliable information, particularly as some misleading information was circulating.

“COVID-19 vaccines are the most well-studied vaccines ever made,” she said. “Nearly 50 percent of the world's population has had a COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 3 million people in Aotearoa have had their first Pfizer vaccine. This means we have lots of data to show the vaccine has been thoroughly assessed for safety.”

In addition to the Super Saturday clinics, there are a number of regular weekly clinics and pop-up marae and church-based clinics. Information is available at hbcovidvaccine.nz. People can also go to www.bookmyvaccine.nz or call 0800 28 29 26 to book.

Super Saturday clinics

Napier Taradale/Greenmeadows

Unichem Greenmeadows 9.30am - 3.30pm Walk-ins welcome. Greendale Medical Enrolled patients only. Booked only, call 06 844 8071 The Doctors Greenmeadows 9.30am-3.30pm Booked only, call 06 844 6277 Taradale Club (55 Wharerangi Road) 8.30am - 4.30pm Walk-ins welcome. Taradale Medical Centre 9am - 12pm Booked only, call 06 844 6831 Glenn’s Pharmacy 9am - 6pm Walk-ins welcome.

Napier

Pak ‘n’ Save Napier drive-thru 9am - 7pm Walk-ins welcome. Carlyle Medical 9.30am - 4pm Walk-ins welcome. Pukemokimoki Marae drive-thru 9am – 5pm Kaupapa Māori.

Walk-ins welcome.

Westshore/Ahuriri

Westshore Pharmacy 9am - 2pm Walk-ins welcome. Ahuriri Pharmacy 10am – 3.30pm Walk-ins welcome.

Hastings

Hastings Central

Splash Planet drive-thru 9am - 7pm Drive-ins welcome. Unichem Russell Street 7.30am - 7.30pm Walk-ins welcome. Unichem Stortford Lodge 10am - 6pm Walk-ins welcome. Unichem Hastings 9am - 5pm Walk-ins welcome. Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga

drive-thru 10am - 3pm Drive-ins welcome. Kirkpatrick Park, Camberley 5pm - 7 pm Walk-ins welcome. Totara Health Nelson Street 1pm - 5.30pm Walk-ins welcome. The Doctors Hastings 8.30am - 12.30pm Walk-ins welcome.

Flaxmere

Totara Health Flaxmere drive-thru 9am - 5.30pm Drive-ins welcome. Cook Islands Community Centre 10am - 5.30pm Walk-ins welcome.

Havelock North

Gilmours – Havelock North 11am to 3pm Walk-ins welcome. Te Mata Peak Practice 9.30am - 3.30pm Booked appointments only.

Go to bookmyvaccine.nz

Central Hawke’s Bay

Waipawa Rugby Club Rooms 9am - 6.30pm Booked appointments only. Go to bookmyvaccine.nz Waipukurau Pharmacy 9am - 7.30pm Walk-ins welcome. Waipukurau drive-thru Corner River Tce and St Joseph Street 10am – 6pm Drive-ins welcome.

Wairoa

Queen Street Practice 9am - 10am and 12pm - 4.30pm Walk-ins welcome. New World Wairoa pop-up 41 Queen Street, Wairoa 10am - 12pm Walk-ins welcome.

