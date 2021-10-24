Update: Fatal crash, Wheki Valley

Police can confirm two people have died following an earlier crash near Wheki

Valley.

Police were alerted to the crash on State Highway 14 at around 9:40am.

Sadly, two people died at the scene. Three others were injured with critical

to moderate injuries.

The road remains closed and motorists are asked to avoid the area and expect

delays.

An investigation into the circumstances is ongoing.

