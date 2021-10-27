Update on hīkoi activity at checkpoints

Police are continuing to monitor a group of protestors who remain present at

the Southern boundary checkpoint in Auckland.

The protestors have remained off to the side of the road, with traffic able

to move safely through the checkpoints.

Shortly after midday, a vehicle at the Northern checkpoint at Te Hana blocked

SH1 northbound. A woman was arrested and warned for obstruction and the

vehicle was removed from the road.

No protestors are currently at the Northern checkpoint.

Police at the Southern checkpoint at Mercer have been engaging with a group

of protesters, including the occupants of two vehicles – a car and a bus

deliberately parked to obstruct traffic on SH1.

The occupants refused repeated requests to move the vehicles throughout the

day, claiming to have an exemption to travel through the checkpoint.

Police have established that two occupants in one vehicle had been granted an

exemption for permitted travel across the boundary.

Occupants of the bus did not have evidence of permitted travel and after

lengthy engagement with Police, the protesters agreed to move the bus off the

highway late this afternoon.

Police are still considering possible enforcement action in relation to this

matter.

The protesters’ actions today have caused disruption and delays for those

travelling through the checkpoint for legitimate reasons.

We thank those members of the public who have been impacted by the delays for

their patience and understanding.

We are frustrated that significant time and resources are being committed to

resolve this situation and we are very disappointed by the actions of this

group of protestors who continue to put the wider community and our staff at

risk.

