Update On Ōtāhuhu Homicide

Detective Inspector Chris Barry, Counties Manukau Police:

Counties Manukau Police continue their investigation into the death of 75

year old Peter Rasmussen.

Peter Rasmussen was shot and killed at his Ōtāhuhu home on the 22nd August

2021.

Police have made extensive enquiries to establish the circumstances around

his tragic death.

A large team are still working on this investigation and have spoken to

numerous people in order to establish the circumstances leading up to Peter's

death.

Detective Inspector Chris Barry says the investigation team have made

excellent progress and we are confident that we will be able to hold those

responsible to account.

Enquiries to date have identified a vehicle of interest to the investigation,

a Silver Ford Falcon 2004 sedan. Police believe this vehicle was stolen

from Papakura on the 20th August 2021.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have information about the

movements of this vehicle following the homicide or its current whereabouts.

Police encourage anyone with information relating to the shooting of Peter

Rasmussen to contact Police on 105 quoting file number 210822/9740 or to

provide information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

