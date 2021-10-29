Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Update On Ōtāhuhu Homicide

Friday, 29 October 2021, 1:47 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Detective Inspector Chris Barry, Counties Manukau Police:

Counties Manukau Police continue their investigation into the death of 75 
year old Peter Rasmussen.

Peter Rasmussen was shot and killed at his Ōtāhuhu home on the 22nd August 
2021.

Police have made extensive enquiries to establish the circumstances around 
his tragic death.

A large team are still working on this investigation and have spoken to 
numerous people in order to establish the circumstances leading up to Peter's 
death.

Detective Inspector Chris Barry says the investigation team have made 
excellent progress and we are confident that we will be able to hold those 
responsible to account.

Enquiries to date have identified a vehicle of interest to the investigation, 
a Silver Ford Falcon 2004 sedan. Police believe this vehicle was stolen 
from Papakura on the 20th August 2021.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have information about the 
movements of this vehicle following the homicide or its current whereabouts.

Police encourage anyone with information relating to the shooting of Peter 
Rasmussen to contact Police on 105 quoting file number 210822/9740 or to 
provide information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

