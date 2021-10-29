Update On Ōtāhuhu Homicide

Detective Inspector Chris Barry, Counties Manukau
Police:
Counties Manukau Police continue their
investigation into the death of 75 year old Peter
Rasmussen.
Peter Rasmussen was shot and killed at his
Ōtāhuhu home on the 22nd
August 2021.
Police have made extensive
enquiries to establish the circumstances around his
tragic death.
A large team are still working on this
investigation and have spoken to numerous people in
order to establish the circumstances leading up to
Peter's death.
Detective Inspector Chris
Barry says the investigation team have
made excellent progress and we are confident that
we will be able to hold those responsible to
account.
Enquiries to date have identified a vehicle
of interest to the investigation, a Silver Ford
Falcon 2004 sedan. Police believe this vehicle was
stolen from Papakura on the 20th August
2021.
Police
would like to hear from anyone who may have information
about the movements of this vehicle following the
homicide or its current whereabouts.
Police encourage
anyone with information relating to the shooting of
Peter Rasmussen to contact Police on 105 quoting
file number 210822/9740 or to provide information
anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555
111.
