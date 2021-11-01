Body Located In Arthur's Pass Following Search And Rescue Operation
Monday, 1 November 2021, 6:21 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
31 October
A search and rescue operation in
Arthur's Pass today has located the body of
an overdue
tramper.
The deceased, a woman was reported missing
after failing to return from a
hike yesterday in the
Arthur's Pass National Park.
Police offer their
sympathies to the friends and family of the
deceased.
Police will be making enquiries in relation
to the death on behalf of the
Coroner. The Coroner will
release their findings in due
course.
