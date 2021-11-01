Body Located In Arthur's Pass Following Search And Rescue Operation

31 October

A search and rescue operation in Arthur's Pass today has located the body of

an overdue tramper.

The deceased, a woman was reported missing after failing to return from a

hike yesterday in the Arthur's Pass National Park.

Police offer their sympathies to the friends and family of the deceased.

Police will be making enquiries in relation to the death on behalf of the

Coroner. The Coroner will release their findings in due course.

