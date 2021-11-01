Auckland Transport Shines Bright At United Nations Climate Change Conference

Auckland Transport’s zero-emission bus fleet will be showcased in a virtual exhibition at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 26) in Glasgow this month.

The COP 26 summit improves the global efforts of countries all over the world to play their part in limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees.

Auckland Transport’s (AT) transition to zero-emission buses has been recognised in a C40 cities exhibition at COP 26, along with a number of wider Auckland Council initiatives to reduce carbon emissions.

The AT board adopted the Low Emission Bus Roadmap in 2018, which outlines the transition to a zero-emissions fleet by 2040.

In December 2020 an accelerated roadmap targeting transition by 2030 was approved, and as a result AT will only procure low-emission buses, with no new diesel buses purchased.

From October 2020–October 2022 AT will have introduced 71 zero-emission buses into its fleet, including a hydrogen fuel cell trial for the route 70 from Botany to Britomart, via Panmure.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff says AT’s Low Emissions Bus Roadmap is an important step in decreasing carbon emissions in Tāmaki Makaurau.

“With transport accounting for more than 40 per cent of our regional carbon emissions, working towards a low-emissions public transport network and providing alternatives to private vehicles is an essential part of reducing our impact on global warming and heading off climate change impacts,” he says.

“We have already halted the purchase of any new diesel buses for our fleet and we’re rolling out low-emissions buses on services across the region, as well as looking at how we can take more action to reduce transport emissions in future.

“It’s encouraging to see the work being carried out by Auckland Transport and Auckland Council highlighted on the world stage at COP 26.”

AT’s Chief Executive, Shane Ellison, adds:

“It’s obvious all over the world carbon emissions need to be reduced. As an organisation we’re committed in doing our part to reach our climate targets by 2040 with a fully zero-emission fleet, improving air quality in the city centre and contributing to the transport emission reduction to achieve the goals of Te Tāruke-ā-Tāwhiri: Auckland's Climate Plan.

“Already over the past 18 months we’ve introduced 33 new electric services in the city, Waiheke Island, as well as the new AirportLink service connecting with electric trains at Puhinui Station for a carbon-free trip to Auckland Airport, and we’ll continue to roll out more electric buses every year.”

To view AT’s case study in the virtual room at COP 26, please click here

