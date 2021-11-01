Call For Emissions Reduction Ideas

Dunedin (Monday, 1 November 2021) – The Dunedin City Council is urging local businesses and residents to put forward their ideas for cutting greenhouse gas emissions, as part of the Government’s Emissions Reduction Plan consultation currently underway.

The Government recently released a consultation document containing a range of policy ideas to decrease the country’s emissions.

Initiatives identified in the discussion document account for up to two thirds of the emissions reductions the New Zealand Climate Change Commission has calculated are needed by 2035 to meet the Government’s ‘Zero carbon by 2050’ target. The document calls for proposals from communities and the private sector to “fill the gap”.

Mayor of Dunedin Aaron Hawkins says many Ōtepoti businesses, organisations and individuals have great ideas which can reduce emissions, while also potentially saving money and creating new jobs and opportunities. In some cases, they have already begun successfully implementing them.

“Climate change requires urgent action at all levels of government and society. The current consultation is an excellent opportunity for local organisations and people who have ideas for emissions reduction to get those in front of the Government for consideration,” Mr Hawkins says.

Acting Principal Policy Advisor (Sustainability) Florence Reynolds says the DCC intends to review submissions made by local people on the national Emissions Reduction Plan and use the feedback to help draft a Dunedin specific plan.

“A multi-stakeholder approach, including strong government financial and policy support, will be critical for Dunedin to achieve its own target of becoming a net carbon zero city by 2030,” she says.

“Dunedin’s own Emissions Reduction Plan will therefore need to take a lead from the national plan and look at additional initiatives that we can fund and support locally to maximise the city’s chances of achieving our more ambitious target. We’ll be looking closely at local submissions to the current Government consultation to get a steer from our community on their ideas and priorities.”

Ms Reynolds says the DCC plans to engage with the community on a Dunedin Emissions Reduction Plan from early 2022.

The Government’s Emissions Reduction Plan discussion document and online feedback form are available at https://consult.environment.govt.nz/climate/emissions-reduction-plan. Feedback is open until Wednesday, 24 November 2021.

© Scoop Media

