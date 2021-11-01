Help Us Decide On Wellington City’s Future

Over six weeks from 2 November to 10 December Let’s Get Wellington Moving is making it easy for people to have their say on four options to enable the transformation of Wellington, alongside Wellington City Council’s Our City Tomorrow engagements on proposed District Plan and bike network changes.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to help shape our region and redesign the city we live in. We want to make the best decisions possible, so we encourage everyone to provide feedback” say Let’s Get Wellington Moving acting programme director David Dunlop.

More information about the Let’s Get Wellington Moving public engagement will be available at lgwm.nz/hello

Transport Minister Michael Wood says “Our Government is committed to Let’s Get Wellington Moving and helping Wellington achieve its potential – part of that vision is a giving the city great public transport and walking and cycling options.

“Importantly, development of mass rapid transit will support more housing and intensification, helping more people to live close to where they work and play. Each option reduces carbon emissions and will support up to 21,000 homes.

“Also, Let’s Get Wellington Moving is projecting that up to 500 vehicles could be removed in the morning peak hour – helping to ease congestion for freight and those that will still have to drive.

“I encourage everyone to engage with the options and to have their say to support the programme to make the right choices for Wellington,” says Michael Wood.

More information about Wellington City’s Draft District Plan and Paneke Pōneke, the plan for a citywide network of safe biking and scootering routes, is available at wcc.nz/tomorrow.

Wellington Mayor Andy Foster says “This is truly integrated, transformational planning, setting our city up for the future. Our growing population needs more housing, good quality, well designed, well located housing. We’re putting inclusive climate action at the centre of all urban decision-making to create thriving and inclusive communities for everyone.

“Our aspiration is for more people living close to work, great public facilities and public transport. That allows further growing the proportion of trips on foot, by bike and on public transport, reducing pressure on transport and infrastructure networks, and our carbon emissions. A compact, walkable city is critical if we are to achieve that.

“Having strong residential communities in and around our central city, and suburban centres, is also critical to their vitality, especially given the challenges Covid is throwing at us. The plans we are releasing today bring together urban planning for more housing with options for mass rapid transit, state highway improvements, bus priority, and safe biking and scootering routes.

“I encourage everyone to take a close look at these interconnected plans. Please share your thoughts and let’s do this acknowledging there will be a wide range of views and life circumstances. We need to listen respectfully to the diversity of opinion, so that together we can design our city for the future.

“Let’s think about how these three proposals work together, so we can build inclusive, sustainable communities, and provide for the diverse housing, transport, health, lifestyle and environmental needs of today and of generations to come,” said Mayor Foster.

Chair of Greater Wellington Regional Council Daran Ponter says “There’s been a lot of noise and lobbying around the Let’s Get Wellington Moving programme so it’s exciting to reach this milestone and give people a real opportunity to voice their preferences. This is about giving people all of the information they need so they can provide their feedback on options for moving the city and our region forward.

“This truly is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to get our transport, urban development and carbon goals inline and I encourage everyone to take the opportunity to get involved and shape the future of Wellington,” says Mr Ponter.

Waka Kotahi Director of Regional Relationships Emma Speight says “the Let’s Get Wellington Moving options are about connecting Wellingtonians, people from the region, visitors, and everyone travelling through the city to the places they need to be.

“We’re taking a joined-up approach to create a regional transport system that’s fit for the future.

“We want to be providing real transport choice for people by creating new opportunities to walk, cycle, or use public transport, while also improving our existing state highway infrastructure to help keep people and business moving,” says Ms Speight.

Chief Executive of Port Nicholson Block Settlement Trust, Lee Hunter says “We need to invest in our city’s future and take a long-term view of what’s important. I hope all members of Taranaki Whānui and the whole community get involved and share their thoughts on the future of transport, housing and how the next generation will live in Te Whanganui-a-Tara.”

Chief Executive of Te Rūnanga o Toa Rangatira Helmut Modlik says “These plans represent a significant opportunity for the Wellington region. I encourage all members of Ngāti Toa and all Wellingtonians to have their say and help create a more prosperous, healthier and greener Wellington for future generations.”

People can learn more about the Let’s Get Wellington Moving options, Draft District Plan and the Bike Network Plan by coming along to one of many events over the next six weeks.

Public open days

Eastern Suburbs: Saturday 13 November, 11am–3pm, ASB Sports Centre Kilbirnie

Newtown Saturday 20 November, 11am–3pm, Salvation Army Centre

Central City: Saturday 27 November, 11am–3pm, Prefab Hall

Public webinars – Let’s Get Wellington Moving focus

Online webinar: Thursday 4 November, 6pm–730pm

Online webinar: Thursday 11 November, 6pm–730pm

WCC Our City Tomorrow roadshow

Thorndon: Wednesday 3 November, 4pm – 7.30pm, Loaves and Fishes

Tawa: Thursday 4 November, 4pm – 7.30pm, Tawa Community Centre

Miramar: Wednesday 10 November, 4pm – 7.30pm, Miramar Community Centre

Ngaio: Thursday 11 November, 4pm – 7.30pm, Ngaio Town Hall

Johnsonville: Monday 15 November, 4pm – 7.30pm, Collective Community Hub

Karori: Wednesday 17 November, 4pm – 7.30pm, Karori Community Centre

Island Bay: Thursday 18 November, 4pm – 7.30pm, Island Bay Baptist Church

Let’s Get Wellington Moving will also be hosting a series of pop-up events in the central city.

Dates are subject to change. To find out more about our events and webinars, or how to have your say, go to:

For Let’s Get Wellington Moving at lgwm.nz/hello

For District Plan and cycleway network changes at: wcc.nz/tomorrow

