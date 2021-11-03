Canterbury Police Target Synthetic Cannabis Operation
Police today terminated Operation Ellerslie, a two-month
long investigation
targeting offenders allegedly supplying synthetic cannabis across Canterbury.
Search
warrants executed at properties in Sockburn, Papanui,
Avonhead,
Riccarton and Somerfield this morning saw Police locate and seize over three
kilograms of synthetic cannabis and approximately $40,000 in cash.
Three people, a 50-year-old woman, and two men
aged 28 and 61 will appear in
Christchurch District Court tomorrow charged with drug related offences
including supplying controlled drugs, possession of controlled drugs for
supply and participating in an organised criminal group.
A
21-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman have been charged
with
participating in an organised criminal group and drugs related offences. The
man is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court on 9 November, and
the woman on 10 November.
“We know
synthetic cannabinoids are highly addictive and have the
ability
to cause significant physical and mental harm, including potential fatal
seizures,” says Detective Senior Sergeant Joel Syme.
“Suppliers of
synthetic cannabinoids target and sell their products to
some
of the most vulnerable members of our community and we believe the
termination of this operation will disrupt the supply of these drugs across
the district."
Canterbury Police will
continue to target organised criminal groups
involved
in the supply of synthetic drugs.
We
also encourage anyone affected by harmful drug use, and
friends and
whānau of those using synthetic drugs, to seek help through their local
health provider or contact the Alcohol and Drug Helpline on 0800 787 797 or
free text 8681.
Anyone with information
about the sale or supply of drugs is urged to
contact
Police on 105, or provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on
0800 555 111.