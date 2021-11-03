Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Canterbury Police Target Synthetic Cannabis Operation

Wednesday, 3 November 2021, 4:02 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police today terminated Operation Ellerslie, a two-month long investigation 
targeting offenders allegedly supplying synthetic cannabis across Canterbury.

Search warrants executed at properties in Sockburn, Papanui, Avonhead, 
Riccarton and Somerfield this morning saw Police locate and seize over three 
kilograms of synthetic cannabis and approximately $40,000 in cash.

Three people, a 50-year-old woman, and two men aged 28 and 61 will appear in 
Christchurch District Court tomorrow charged with drug related offences 
including supplying controlled drugs, possession of controlled drugs for 
supply and participating in an organised criminal group.

A 21-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman have been charged with 
participating in an organised criminal group and drugs related offences. The 
man is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court on 9 November, and 
the woman on 10 November.

“We know synthetic cannabinoids are highly addictive and have the ability 
to cause significant physical and mental harm, including potential fatal 
seizures,” says Detective Senior Sergeant Joel Syme.

“Suppliers of synthetic cannabinoids target and sell their products to some 
of the most vulnerable members of our community and we believe the 
termination of this operation will disrupt the supply of these drugs across 
the district."

Canterbury Police will continue to target organised criminal groups involved 
in the supply of synthetic drugs.

We also encourage anyone affected by harmful drug use, and friends and 
whānau of those using synthetic drugs, to seek help through their local 
health provider or contact the Alcohol and Drug Helpline on 0800 787 797 or 
free text 8681.

Anyone with information about the sale or supply of drugs is urged to contact 
Police on 105, or provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 
0800 555 111.

