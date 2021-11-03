Canterbury Police Target Synthetic Cannabis Operation

Police today terminated Operation Ellerslie, a two-month long investigation

targeting offenders allegedly supplying synthetic cannabis across Canterbury.

Search warrants executed at properties in Sockburn, Papanui, Avonhead,

Riccarton and Somerfield this morning saw Police locate and seize over three

kilograms of synthetic cannabis and approximately $40,000 in cash.

Three people, a 50-year-old woman, and two men aged 28 and 61 will appear in

Christchurch District Court tomorrow charged with drug related offences

including supplying controlled drugs, possession of controlled drugs for

supply and participating in an organised criminal group.

A 21-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman have been charged with

participating in an organised criminal group and drugs related offences. The

man is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court on 9 November, and

the woman on 10 November.

“We know synthetic cannabinoids are highly addictive and have the ability

to cause significant physical and mental harm, including potential fatal

seizures,” says Detective Senior Sergeant Joel Syme.

“Suppliers of synthetic cannabinoids target and sell their products to some

of the most vulnerable members of our community and we believe the

termination of this operation will disrupt the supply of these drugs across

the district."

Canterbury Police will continue to target organised criminal groups involved

in the supply of synthetic drugs.

We also encourage anyone affected by harmful drug use, and friends and

whānau of those using synthetic drugs, to seek help through their local

health provider or contact the Alcohol and Drug Helpline on 0800 787 797 or

free text 8681.

Anyone with information about the sale or supply of drugs is urged to contact

Police on 105, or provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on

0800 555 111.

