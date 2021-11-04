Enforcement Action Taken Following Tangi Procession

Police are thanking the people of Porirua for their patience during a tangi procession yesterday.

A procession involving around 200 vehicles took place during the middle of the day and caused some disruption to traffic flows as it passed through Cannons Creek, Waitangirua, Ascot Park, Titahi Bay, and the centre of the city.

There was a significant Police presence during the procession to ensure public safety.

A number of offences were identified and as a result Police impounded two vehicles, arrested four people, summonsed one person, issued 27 infringement notices, and suspended five driver licences.

Police are continuing to make enquiries to identify offences and any members of the public who have information or video footage of the event should call 105 or contact Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Attributed to Inspector Nick Thom, Kapiti-Mana Police

