Enforcement Action Taken Following Tangi Procession
Thursday, 4 November 2021, 3:35 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are thanking the people of Porirua for their
patience during a tangi procession yesterday.
A
procession involving around 200 vehicles took place during
the middle of the day and caused some disruption to traffic
flows as it passed through Cannons Creek, Waitangirua, Ascot
Park, Titahi Bay, and the centre of the city.
There
was a significant Police presence during the procession to
ensure public safety.
A number of offences were
identified and as a result Police impounded two vehicles,
arrested four people, summonsed one person, issued 27
infringement notices, and suspended five driver
licences.
Police are continuing to make enquiries to
identify offences and any members of the public who have
information or video footage of the event should call 105 or
contact Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.
Attributed to
Inspector Nick Thom, Kapiti-Mana
Police
