Marae Vaccination Staff Get Top Mask Protection

Friday, 5 November 2021, 3:00 pm
Press Release: Rotary Club

Frontline staff at Papakura and Manurewa Marae in South Auckland are safer now that New Zealand mask manufacturer Lanaco has supplied masks to them, through a national Rotary project.

Rotary is distributing Lanaco-made masks in the Rotary One Million Masks campaign. The masks from Lanaco are proving to be incredibly popular with Rotary and there have been several distributions already, including to Auckland foodbanks, Rotary Fiji, and now to two South Auckland marae.

Rotary officials delivered Lanaco 'Brezy' masks, thanks to the generosity of the Chenery Memorial Trust and the Rotary Club of Newmarket, on Friday to the Papakura and Manurewa Marae in South Auckland for the protection of their front-line staff.

Both organisations operate testing, food banks and vaccinations from their Marae including running outreach vaccination programs that are vaccinating thousands. The Marae are working flat out to get people vaccinated before Christmas. Often having to build relationships with those who are hesitant in marginalised communities.

This specific Rotary initiative was driven by Peter Ross who sourced the funding and George Wilson who capably organised the donations to the marae. They were also assisted by Ariana Andrews.

Rotary’s support into the South Auckland area is extensive and this initiative continues to build on that and is yet another example of the awareness Rotary has for helping the community and ability to translate that into meaningful action.

Lanaco managing director Nick Davenport says the Brezy™ Mask is a smart choice for overall comfort and protection.

He says the Brezy offers Level 2 (the highest) performance under the new ASTM F3502-21 standard for Barrier Face Coverings, meaning easier breathing and greater protection.

It uses Lanaco’s New Zealand wool-based HELIX™ filter technology for the highest breathability, along with a design which prevents glasses from fogging and four-point head straps ensure secure fit and comfort. Most designs available elsewhere are only offered with ear loop attachments, which cannot provide a secure seal on the face without significant discomfort or pain.

“Its flexible and conforming build fits many face shapes, providing long-term comfortable wear. And it’s proudly designed and made in New Zealand by Lanaco.”
 

