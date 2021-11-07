Statement And Pictures From The Family Of Arapera Fia

Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin, Counties Manukau CIB:

Police are continuing to investigate the suspicious death of 2 year old Arapera Fia, who tragically died in Starship Hospital on the evening of Sunday 31 October after being located with critical injuries at an address in Weymouth earlier that evening.

Our investigation remains ongoing and at this point no arrests have been made.

Arapera was an extremely loved little girl with a family who are devastated by her death. Her maternal grandmother has asked Police to release the below statement on behalf of their wider whānau. As below, they have asked that media please do not continue to contact them at this extremely difficult time and allow them space to grieve the huge loss of Arapera.

Statement from family:

"At this time our whānau are asking for some privacy, to let us mourn our precious baby. We are in as much shock as the rest of Aotearoa and want the answers to what has happened. Arapera’s father would like everyone to know that he was devastated to learn of her death as he does not reside at the same address as his daughter. Our extended whānau are fully cooperating with Police."

