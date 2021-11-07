Statement And Pictures From The Family Of Arapera Fia

Police are continuing to investigate the
suspicious death of 2 year old Arapera Fia, who tragically
died in Starship Hospital on the evening of Sunday 31
October after being located with critical injuries at an
address in Weymouth earlier that evening.
Our
investigation remains ongoing and at this point no arrests
have been made.
Arapera was an extremely loved little
girl with a family who are devastated by her death. Her
maternal grandmother has asked Police to release the below
statement on behalf of their wider whānau. As below, they
have asked that media please do not continue to contact them
at this extremely difficult time and allow them space to
grieve the huge loss of Arapera.
Statement from
family:
"At this time our whānau are asking for some
privacy, to let us mourn our precious baby. We are in as
much shock as the rest of Aotearoa and want the answers to
what has happened. Arapera’s father would like everyone to
know that he was devastated to learn of her death as he does
not reside at the same address as his daughter. Our extended
whānau are fully cooperating with
Police."
