Appeal for info following incident at Lower Hutt school

Lower Hutt Police are appealing for information from the public following an

incident at Gracefield School on Bell Road last Monday.

Just before 8:30am on the 1st of November, a man indecently exposed himself

in front of a pupil on school grounds and Police are seeking assistance from

the public to identify him.

The man is described as having dark brown or black hair and wearing a grey

top with the numbers 09 on it, black shorts or pants, black and white shoes

and possibly a red item of clothing under his top. He was not wearing a face

covering and was talking on his cell phone on the field around the school

playground just prior to the incident.

The man was possibly driving a brown, older model, Toyota Corolla hatchback.

We believe this vehicle was in the school car park between approximately

8:15am and 8:45am on Monday, and that many parents either drove past it or

parked nearby during this time.

The pupil was not injured in the incident and did the right thing by

immediately telling a teacher what happened. They are being supported by

their family, school, and Police.

Police would like to hear from anyone who saw this man or vehicle in the area

or recognises the descriptions above. Anyone who has CCTV footage covering

any part of Bell Road is also asked to save the footage from Monday morning

to enable Police to review it.

Furthermore, if vehicles fitted with dashcams were in the school car park

area at the relevant time, we urge the owners to contact Police.

Anyone who witnessed part of this incident, or has any information at all

which may assist, is asked to get in touch with Police by calling 105 and

quoting file number 211101/5956.

We would like to reassure the community that this appears to be an isolated

incident and we are committed to holding the person responsible to account.

We recognise that this will cause concern in the community and encourage

parents to speak to their children and schools about safety. Further

information can be found on the police website here [1].

Note for media: We recognise that the attached CCTV images are of poor

quality. Unfortunately higher resolution versions are not available.

