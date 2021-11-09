The Hunt Continues For Great Hutt Trees
Tuesday, 9 November 2021, 11:02 am
Press Release: Upper Hutt City Council
The great Lower Hutt tree hunt is on. Council is inviting
residents to nominate their favourite tree as part of its
work on updating the District Plan.
Simon Edwards,
chair of Council's District Plan Review subcommittee says
"We want residents to tell us about a tree in their
neighbourhood which they believe is special in some way. It
could have visual appeal or be of historical, botanical, or
environmental value.
"Whichever it is, we want people
to help us identify trees across Lower Hutt that are
deserving of special care to ensure future generations can
enjoy them."
Arborists will then assess all the
nominated trees against established criteria. If the
criteria are met the trees could be noted in the updated
District Plan, qualifying them for maintenance costs and
protected status.
"There are already more than 140
trees across the city that are recognised as having
significance. They make a distinctive contribution to our
community’s identity," says Edwards. "Our last review was
in 2014 so we know there will be more that we need to
consider."
To nominate a new tree anywhere in the
urban area of Lower Hutt, you can:
complete an online
nomination form at hutt.city/notable-trees,
or
email greathutttrees@huttcity.govt.nz
Nominations
are open until Monday 22 November
2021.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On The Politics Of Hoping For The Best
As the new daily Delta case numbers surge upwards, it is getting harder for the captains of Team Five Million to make decisions that still seem rational in any public health sense. Although we are only at the outset of the re-opening process, the public health system in Auckland is already showing signs of strain. The decisions to re-open are being made while Auckland pursues a suppression strategy that’s likely to undermine the elimination strategy still being pursued almost everywhere else in the country... More>>
Alastair Thompson: COP26 Covid Climate Crisis Collision On The Clyde
Security staff at COP26 living in a “prison barge” like conditions aboard an aging giant “cruise ferry” have expressed their concerns to Scoop about a potential security and health threat to COP26 arising out of what the consider unsafe accommodation aboard a Ferry moored at Greenock an hour down the Clyde river from the venue at the Scottish Event Campus in central Glasgow where this year’s COP is being hosted by the UK Presidency... More>>