Panel Appointed To Consider East Coast Bylaw Submissions
Wednesday, 10 November 2021, 8:26 am
Press Release: Marlborough District Council
A panel has been appointed to consider the 192
submissions received on the Proposed East Coast Beach
Vehicle Bylaw.
The panel, made up of Commissioner Rob
Enright, Commissioner Ma-rea Clayton and Councillor David
Croad, will listen to the 50 submitters who wish to speak at
the hearings, set down for three days from 23 to 25 November
at the Marlborough Events Centre, 42 Alfred Street,
Blenheim. The hearings will begin at 8.30 am each day and
while they are open to the public, seating is limited due to
Covid-19 restrictions.
Anyone who would like to hear
the submissions can join the hearings via Zoom. Please
email: eastcoast@marlborough.govt.nz
to request a link to the hearing.
Following the
hearings the panel will consider all submissions and
presentations before making their final recommendations to
the Council. Council will then decide whether to make a
bylaw. If a bylaw is made it will be advertised by way of a
public notice.
The draft bylaw proposes to prohibit
motor vehicles on the beach between the Awatere and Waima
(Ure) river mouths, with a few exemptions. The aim is to
improve public safety and enable habitat restoration and
protection of the area’s many threatened and at-risk
species.
You can read the submissions at: https://data.marlborough.govt.nz/EastCoastSubmissions2021
or to find out more about the draft bylaw visit: www.marlborough.govt.nz/your-council/bylaws/proposed-east-coast-beach-vehicle-bylaw
