Operation Metals - Murder Charges Laid
Wednesday, 10 November 2021, 7:19 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Inspector Kevin McNaughton, Waitematā
CIB:
Three arrests have been made as part of the
investigation into the murder of
Robert Hart in New Lynn
last week.
Today, the Operation Metals investigation
team executed a search warrant at a
West Auckland address
with the assistance of the Armed Offenders
Squad.
Police have been working around the clock to
investigate the 40-year-old
man’s murder since last
week.
As a result of today’s warrant Police have
arrested three people.
Two men, aged 31 and 37, and a
20-year-old woman have been arrested and
charged with
murder. All three are due to appear in the Waitākere
District
Court on Thursday.
The investigation
team’s enquiry work remains ongoing and Police
cannot
rule out the possibility of further
charges.
Police would like to thank the community for
their assistance thus far with
the
investigation.
Police continue to ask anyone with
information to contact the enquiry team
direct on (09)
839 0602 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555
111.
