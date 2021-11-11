Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council Sowing The Seeds Of Aroha

Thursday, 11 November 2021, 9:50 am
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Wellington City Council is putting its money where its mouth is by supporting a number of exciting projects and events designed to reduce food waste, promote sustainability, encourage local food access, and connect our communities.

Last month, Wellington was the first city in Aotearoa to sign up to the Milan Urban Food Policy Pact, a global movement for sustainable urban food systems.

This month, Council funded food groups Seeds to Feeds and Growers of Wellington are hosting events and workshops around Pōneke, and Wellingtonians will be able to visit some of the city’s best kept secret gardens on Community Gardens Open Day.

Growers of Wellington is hosting workshops around learning food skills like composting, seed swaps, and growing your own edible mushrooms, and Seeds to Feeds has started its summer-long festival celebrating locally grown, naturally grown, community-building food.

Much of the produce comes from local Community Gardens, and Community and Neighbourhood Advisor Vondy Thornton says they are the hidden gems of the city.

“You can find them tucked behind bowling clubs and nestled in-between houses from Brooklyn to Karori, Mount Victoria to Miramar. They are amazing places for people to go and connect with others, or simply to take some time out to improve their mental health.

“We want to showcase and celebrate our amazing community gardens, and that’s what this Open Day is all about.”

The inaugural Community Gardens Open Day is on Saturday 27 November, where everyone can visit the Miramar Prison Gardens, discover the tucked away plots of Innermost Gardens in Mount Victoria, the hidden orchards of Brooklyn, and the brimming beds and compost heaps of Kaicycle – Newtown’s very own urban farm.

You can get stuck in with working bees, learn new skills or just take the kids along to meet some of the city’s most seasoned gardeners.

 

When: Saturday 27 November, 10am – 4pm (rain day Saturday 4 Dec)

Where: Multiple locations across the city

Why: To showcase the community gardens Wellington has to offer, and teach people more about how to get involved with community gardening.

More info: WCC social media channels.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Politics Of Hoping For The Best


As the new daily Delta case numbers surge upwards, it is getting harder for the captains of Team Five Million to make decisions that still seem rational in any public health sense. Although we are only at the outset of the re-opening process, the public health system in Auckland is already showing signs of strain. The decisions to re-open are being made while Auckland pursues a suppression strategy that’s likely to undermine the elimination strategy still being pursued almost everywhere else in the country... More>>


Alastair Thompson: COP26 Covid Climate Crisis Collision On The Clyde


Security staff at COP26 living in a “prison barge” like conditions aboard an aging giant “cruise ferry” have expressed their concerns to Scoop about a potential security and health threat to COP26 arising out of what the consider unsafe accommodation aboard a Ferry moored at Greenock an hour down the Clyde river from the venue at the Scottish Event Campus in central Glasgow where this year’s COP is being hosted by the UK Presidency... More>>




 
 

Education: All Schools Can Return To Onsite Learning
Auckland and Waikato students in years 1-10 can return to face-to-face learning at schools and kura from 17 November, Education Minister Chris Hipkins announced today. ”Lockdowns can be stressful for children and young people, so returning to some on-site learning will mean they can reconnect with their teacher and friends... More>>

Government: Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta To Carry Out First International Visit
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta leaves New Zealand this week on an international programme to advance Aotearoa New Zealand’s interests on a range of issues, including our COVID-19 response and recovery and engagement in the Indo-Pacific. This is the first international visit of a New Zealand Foreign Minister since COVID-19 broke out across the globe... More>>


Auckland: Moves To Step 2
Covid-19 restrictions will be eased again in Auckland, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced. Cabinet today confirmed its in-principle decision to move Auckland down to Alert Level 3, Step 2, on Tuesday 9 November at 11:59pm, meaning retail and malls can open, outdoor gatherings can increase to 25 and public facilities can open with mask-wearing, contact tracing and physical distancing... More>>

ALSO:



Statistics: Greenhouse Gas Emissions Rise In June 2021 Quarter
Seasonally adjusted greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from industries and households rose by 4.8 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 1.4 percent increase in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>


Productivity Commission: Finds Immigration Policy Disconnected From Infrastructure And Housing Supply

The inability or unwillingness to build the infrastructure needed to support and settle people in the community suggests pre-pandemic rates of immigration are unsustainable, says the Productivity Commission... More>>

Government: Unemployment Falls To Record Low
Unemployment has fallen to its lowest level on record and matching where it was in December 2007, as the Government’s actions to support the economy during the pandemic resulted in higher wages and more people in work... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 