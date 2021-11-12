Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Auckland City Mission Concerned About Christmas

Friday, 12 November 2021, 6:35 am
Press Release: Auckland City Mission

The Auckland City Mission - Te Tāpui Atawhai, is worried about not meeting demand at Christmas, as its team faces the ever-growing demand for support created by Covid restrictions.

The Mission’s staff are extremely worried they won’t be able to provide up to 9,000 boxes of food and tens of thousands of presents for families who’d otherwise go without this festive season.

Their concerns come as they continue to meet demand for food parcels which has more than quadrupled since before COVID-19 reached Aoteroa’s shores.

Latest figures released by the Mission show that, along with their partners, they are now giving out over 1,600 food parcels a week - up from an average of 450 in pre-Covid times. Between 18 August - 5 November, a total of 20,779 food parcels were distributed, feeding more than 82,000 people.

Missioner Helen Robinson is expecting increased need this summer after three months of severe Covid restrictions in Tāmaki Makaurau.

“We are currently supporting more people and families than we ever have before. We know that will translate to more families than ever before relying on us to provide some joy this Christmas.”

“Not only are more people struggling, but the lockdown means that people who usually collect food and gifts to help haven’t been able to do that. We will find a way but are once again asking generous Aucklanders to help us, help those families in the city who would otherwise go without - because everybody deserves a Christmas Day.”

Last year the Mission gave out 30,000 gifts and 9,000 Christmas food parcels to Aucklanders who would otherwise have gone without.

You can find more information on how you can help the Mission support people who need it most, here.

Another way to get involved is our Auckland Angels scheme where groups, workplaces and families can get together to help.

For more information go to www.aucklandcitymission.org.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Auckland City Mission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Ethiopia’s Civil War


Stuff is still going on in the wider world, despite what happens here regarding Covid. Or in Ethiopia’s case, what happens there plus Covid. Belatedly, the wider world is coming to realise that Africa’s second most populous country is (a) facing a widening civil war along ethnic lines and (b) experiencing a massive refugee crisis and famine, both of which threaten to culminate (c) in the possible unravelling of the entire country. Ethiopia, some European observers darkly suggest, may be heading down the same path as Yugoslavia did, 30 years ago... More>>


Alastair Thompson: COP26 Covid Climate Crisis Collision On The Clyde


Security staff at COP26 living in a “prison barge” like conditions aboard an aging giant “cruise ferry” have expressed their concerns to Scoop about a potential security and health threat to COP26 arising out of what the consider unsafe accommodation aboard a Ferry moored at Greenock an hour down the Clyde river from the venue at the Scottish Event Campus in central Glasgow where this year’s COP is being hosted by the UK Presidency... More>>




 
 


Government: Obsolete Waihopai Spy Domes To Be Retired
The Minister Responsible for the Government Communications Security Bureau Andrew Little says the GCSB’s announcement of its operational decision to retire the obsolete Waihopai domes shows a contemporary intelligence agency being open about today’s national security challenges... More>>

Government: Moves On “Three Strikes” Law
The Government is delivering on its election campaign commitment to repeal the Three Strikes law with the introduction of the Three Strikes Legislation Repeal Bill, Justice Minister Kris Faafoi has announced. “The three strikes regime is an anomaly in New Zealand’s justice system that dictates what sentences judges must hand down irrespective of relevant factors... More>>

ALSO:


Education: All Schools Can Return To Onsite Learning
Auckland and Waikato students in years 1-10 can return to face-to-face learning at schools and kura from 17 November, Education Minister Chris Hipkins announced today. ”Lockdowns can be stressful for children and young people, so returning to some on-site learning will mean they can reconnect with their teacher and friends... More>>


APEC: Prime Minister Opens CEO Summit
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has called for political and business leaders to work together to build a strong, equitable and sustainable recovery from the global COVID-19 pandemic... More>>

Statistics: Greenhouse Gas Emissions Rise In June 2021 Quarter
Seasonally adjusted greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from industries and households rose by 4.8 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 1.4 percent increase in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>


Productivity Commission: Finds Immigration Policy Disconnected From Infrastructure And Housing Supply

The inability or unwillingness to build the infrastructure needed to support and settle people in the community suggests pre-pandemic rates of immigration are unsustainable, says the Productivity Commission... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 