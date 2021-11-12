Investigation Underway Following Suspicious Death Of Child
Friday, 12 November 2021, 12:46 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
An investigation is underway after a five-year-old boy
died in Starship Children’s Hospital this
morning.
The death is being treated as suspicious and
a post mortem is due to be carried out
today.
Emergency services were initially called to a
Te Puna residential property on Monday 1 November after the
young boy was found with injuries.
He was treated in
Tauranga Hospital before being airlifted to
Auckland.
Police expect to be in a position to provide
a further update once the post mortem has been
completed.
Attributed to Detective Senior Sergeant
Craig
Rawlinson
