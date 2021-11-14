Emergency Marine Response Activated For Partially Submerged Vessel

Council’s emergency marine spill team is responding to a partially submerged vessel in the Inner Harbour.

The Bizniz has up to 600 litres of diesel on board. There’s no visible sign that any of the diesel has leaked from its tanks.

Booms are being deployed into the water to contain the area and the vessel will be monitored overnight. Its removal will be coordinated at first light tomorrow.

It’s still unknown how the boat became partially submerged. Maritime NZ has been notified of the incident and being kept updated.

For any further information, call Fraser Hopkins on 027 288 9831.

