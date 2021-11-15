Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Make Discovery In The Far North

Monday, 15 November 2021, 11:17 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Routine enquiries turned into a weekend-long scene examination after a discovery of illicit items at a Far North property.

On Saturday, the Far North Precision Targeting Team were looking for persons with warrants for their arrest at a rural property near Mangonui when the discovery was made.

At the site there was a disassembled clandestine laboratory, used to manufacture methamphetamine, found by Police staff.

Police also located a stolen vehicle, a quantity of methamphetamine and a shotgun.

A scene guard was put in place overnight for a Clan Lab Response Team to conduct a scene examination on Sunday.

Three Mangonui residents have subsequently been arrested and charged over the find:

• A 52-year-old man has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.
• A 43-year-old man has been charged with receiving stolen property.
• A 49-year-old man has been charged with possession of methamphetamine

All three are due to appear in the Kaitaia District Court today.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kevan Verry, of the Northland Organised Crime Unit, says the unit are continuing to focus on offending that is being committed by gangs, including involving firearms.

“Those arrested at the weekend have links to the Headhunters Motorcycle gang in the Northland district.

“Police will be continuing to make enquiries around the items found during our search and there are likely to be further arrests and charges.

“We are focused on continually targeting organised crime groups that are influencing our drug dealing scene and this is another example of detecting offending when we hold offenders to account.”

Detective Senior Sergeant Verry says Police work hard to hold this kind of offending to account, but can’t do it alone.

“We need the public’s assistance to help make our communities a safe place – that means anyone with information about drug dealing, drug manufacturing or those illegally in possession of firearms need to speak up.”

Anyone with information can contact their local Police through 105 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

