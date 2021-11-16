Submerged Vessel Rescued And Recovered

The submerged vessel has been rescued and removed from the inner harbour.

Indepth Diving, a company that specialises in underwater operations, arrived in Gisborne early yesterday afternoon and quickly began the recovery mission.

On Sunday evening, Council had positioned oil booms around the vessel to contain any spread of diesel or oil.

Regional On Scene Commander Phil Nickerson said while some oil did leak from the vessel, it was collected by the booms and removed from the water.

“The team were great. They were systematic in their approach and worked hard to get the vessel out of the water before sundown.”

Divers worked to stabilise the vessel before attaching a harness to assist in the operation.

Once the vessel was afloat, it was towed to the dry dock and removed from the water.

