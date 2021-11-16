Incident - Bethells Beach
Tuesday, 16 November 2021, 5:01 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A person has died following an incident at Bethells Beach
this afternoon.
Shortly before 3.40pm, Police were
notified that a person was in trouble in the
sea.
Eagle helicopter and local Surf Lifesavers were
dispatched and a person was located in the water.
They
were brought back to the shore where CPR has commenced but
sadly the person has
died.
