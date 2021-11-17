Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Walking With Wings - A Solo Trek Around Aotearoa For Cystic Fibrosis And Mental Health

Wednesday, 17 November 2021, 10:23 am
Press Release: Walking With Wings

Shane Kidby (48 years) is attempting to walk Aotearoa’s entire coastline to raise funds and awareness for cystic fibrosis and mental health in honour of his late brother and mother. He is currently more than 550 kilometres into his hokoi as he approaches Wellington.

Cystic fibrosis and mental health are close to New Plymouth resident, Shane Kidby’s heart. When he was only nine years old, Shane lost his little brother, Daniel, to cystic fibrosis. His mother passed away from cancer only months ago and Shane, himself, had a hip replacement a few years ago as a result of Perthes disease as a child. Shane is all too familiar with mental health battles experienced as a consequence of ‘life’. This epic adventure, Walking With Wings, is part of his grander plan to live his life with purpose and help others find theirs.

Shane says this hikoi has been a long held dream, ever since he was a kid when he and Daniel would pretend to be explorers.

"It’s been my lifelong goal, but there are a lot of challenges," Shane explains.

"New Zealand’s coastline has some wild and formidable terrain; and our winters are tough.

"It has already been gruelling, both physically and mentally. I trained for a few months with the help of experts but I have already encountered some situations, like almost drowning near Patea. I will give it my best shot, but it’s a big challenge that only one other person has completed before.

“I started the walk on the 15 July 2021 and have tackled the coastline in stages - step by step, stage by stage. Each stage alone is a huge achievement. I estimate the entire coastline will take me a couple of years to complete.

"It was my Mum’s wish to see me start this journey. Sadly, she didn’t make it to see me start but I know that my Mum and brother Daniel will be with me in spirit”.

Shane is using his trek to raise both awareness and donations for his nominated charities - Taranaki Retreat and Cystic Fibrosis NZ.

He invites New Zealanders to follow, donate and join him on this journey.

· Who: Shane Kidby, from New Plymouth.

· CONTACT walkingwithwingsnz@gamil.com or +64 (0) 27 413 2638

· What: Attempting to traverse the entire coastline of Aotearoa (only one other person, Brando (Wild Boy) Yelavich, has ever done this before).

· Why: Raise funds and awareness for cystic fibrosis and mental health 

· When: Started 15 July 2021 (may take about 2 years).

· How: Will be done in stages and reviewed at the end of each stage.

· Where: Facebook ‘@walkingwithwingsnz’, Instagram ‘walkingwithwings Shane Kidby’, TikTok @walkingwithwings or follow Shane’s progress in real time on a map at https://www.followmychallenge.com/live/walkingwithwingsnz/

· Chosen charities: Taranaki Retreat (suicide prevention centre) and Cystic Fibrosis New Zealand. Donate at www.walkingwithwings.nz (links to a GiveALittle page)

· Contact details:walkingwithwingsnz@gmail.com

· Partners: Swazi, TrackMe, Oboz, Macpac, Mission Kayaking, The Most FM, Greg Brien Physiotherapy, YMCA Taranaki, Shining Peak Brewing, Game Changer, EightyOne, Kings Society Barbershop, YY Nation, Fix and Fogg and Vogeltown Pharmacy.

