Statement From Mayor Gurunathan

Come On Kāpiti, We Can Do Better!

Covid 19 is heading to the Kāpiti Coast but it’s clear from today’s data on our vaccination rates that we are not prepared. We have not reached the 90% benchmark that’s needed.

There are four areas in our district which are below 80% for their second dose:

Ōtaki Beach at 68%

Ōtaki at 70%

Te Horo at 75%

Paraparaumu East at 72%

The CCDHB average across the region for first dose is 94% and for the second dose it’s at 86%.

Kāpiti is not looking good in its ability to use vaccination as our key defence to keep out communities as safe as possible. In Ōtaki almost 1,000 eligible people are not vaccinated. I urge both the CCDHB and MidCentral to push for a greater and faster rate of vaccination.

