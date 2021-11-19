Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

A Busy Month Of Life-Saving Missions

Friday, 19 November 2021, 3:25 pm
Press Release: Greenlea Rescue Helicopter

The month of October saw your Greenlea Rescue Helicopter completing a total of 34 missions, including to locations such as Rotorua, Turoa Ski Field, Tongariro National Park and Kaimanawa Forest. Out of the 34 missions completed, 16 inter-hospital transfers, 5 medicals, 10 farm/rural incidents and 3 motor vehicle accidents were attended to by your Greenlea Rescue Helicopter crew.

The month of October commenced with a trip to Opotiki on the 1st, where a male patient in his 60’s was experiencing a serious medical event. The patient was RSI’d and urgently transported to Tauranga Hospital.

The next day, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Mount Ruapehu around 1pm. A male in his 20’s had a snowboarding accident and had subsequently received fractures. He was flown to Waikato Hospital. Later in the evening, around 5pm, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to SH47 Tongariro National Park to a motorcycle accident. A male in his 50’s had multiple injuries and was urgently transported to Waikato Hospital.

On Thursday, 7 October, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was tasked to transport a female patient in her 50’s suffering a serious cardiac event from Taupo Hospital. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

Wednesday 20 October saw the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Wairakei Forest Mountain Bike Park for a mountain biker who had fallen from his bike, due to the difficult location it was necessary to winch him out of the area. A male in his 60’s was treated by the onboard Intensive Care Paramedic before being flown to Rotorua Hospital for further treatment.

The following morning, around 5:30am the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to a serious motor vehicle accident near Mangakino. A male in his 70’s was flown to Waikato hospital in a serious condition.

The busy month ended with a mission to Taumarunui on Friday, 29 October, for a woman who had suffered a medical emergency. The onboard crew flew her to Auckland Hospital for further treatment.

Missions like these would not be possible without the generous support and donations from the public. Keep the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter airborne and operational by donating today at rescue.org.nz.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Greenlea Rescue Helicopter on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Politics Of Anger, Plus A Music Playlist


Angry? Are you talkin’ to ME? Of late, the Code Red levels of resentment inspired by the government’s Covid policy almost make one hanker for the days when people could write best-selling books about New Zealanders being The Passionless People. Not anymore. A hissy fit arms race seems to be happening out there. Some of the disgruntled appear to be intent on outdoing one other in performative acts of rage. Restrictions supposedly meant to protect the lives of everyone and their loved ones are being treated as the political equivalent of under-arm bowling... More>>



 
 


Helen Clark Foundation: Freeing Kiwis From Gridlock
Sweeping changes are needed in Aotearoa New Zealand's transport system if the country is to have any hope of meeting the revised emissions reduction target announced by Climate Change Minister James Shaw at COP26... More>>



National: Government Wasn’t Ready For Home Isolation
The first appearance before the Health Committee in almost two months by Chris Hipkins and Dr Ashley Bloomfield has revealed just how poorly prepared the Government was for Delta, says National’s Covid Response spokesperson Chris Bishop... More>>

Government: Changes To Isolation To Reflect Vaccination Status
People who are fully vaccinated will now spend less time isolating if they get COVID-19 or are a close contact of a case. Contact tracing categories have changed to reflect the vaccination status of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the community, and others who may have been exposed to them... More>>


Government: 26 Contracts Signed To Accelerate Māori Vaccination Rates
The Government has approved $46.75 million and signed 26 contracts to rapidly accelerate Māori vaccinations across Aotearoa and support the efforts of DHBs to reach the 90% double vaccinated target... More>>


Police: Images Of Human Remains Captured At Pike River Mine
Today Police have notified the families of the 29 Pike River Mine victims that imagery work from the additional boreholes has captured two sets of human remains, plus a possible third... More>>

Council of Trade Unions: Calls On Government To Set Minimum Wage At A Liveable Level

Essential workers deserve a pay rise for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic, says the Council of Trade Unions as they launch a call on the Government to raise the Minimum Wage to $22.75 an hour – the Living Wage rate... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 