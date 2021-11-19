A Busy Month Of Life-Saving Missions

The month of October saw your Greenlea Rescue Helicopter completing a total of 34 missions, including to locations such as Rotorua, Turoa Ski Field, Tongariro National Park and Kaimanawa Forest. Out of the 34 missions completed, 16 inter-hospital transfers, 5 medicals, 10 farm/rural incidents and 3 motor vehicle accidents were attended to by your Greenlea Rescue Helicopter crew.

The month of October commenced with a trip to Opotiki on the 1st, where a male patient in his 60’s was experiencing a serious medical event. The patient was RSI’d and urgently transported to Tauranga Hospital.

The next day, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Mount Ruapehu around 1pm. A male in his 20’s had a snowboarding accident and had subsequently received fractures. He was flown to Waikato Hospital. Later in the evening, around 5pm, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to SH47 Tongariro National Park to a motorcycle accident. A male in his 50’s had multiple injuries and was urgently transported to Waikato Hospital.

On Thursday, 7 October, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was tasked to transport a female patient in her 50’s suffering a serious cardiac event from Taupo Hospital. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

Wednesday 20 October saw the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Wairakei Forest Mountain Bike Park for a mountain biker who had fallen from his bike, due to the difficult location it was necessary to winch him out of the area. A male in his 60’s was treated by the onboard Intensive Care Paramedic before being flown to Rotorua Hospital for further treatment.

The following morning, around 5:30am the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to a serious motor vehicle accident near Mangakino. A male in his 70’s was flown to Waikato hospital in a serious condition.

The busy month ended with a mission to Taumarunui on Friday, 29 October, for a woman who had suffered a medical emergency. The onboard crew flew her to Auckland Hospital for further treatment.

Missions like these would not be possible without the generous support and donations from the public. Keep the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter airborne and operational by donating today at rescue.org.nz.

