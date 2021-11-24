Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Report Released On Wattles In Picton

Wednesday, 24 November 2021, 8:57 am
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

A Council-funded report that investigates wattle infestations around Waitohi/Picton was discussed at last week’s Environment Committee meeting. Led by Lincoln University researchers, the report was commissioned to determine the dominant species of wattles in the area, identify the likely long-term structure of the vegetation and assess its fire hazard now and in the future. The report concludes with management recommendations, cautioning that wattles are notoriously difficult to control and any meaningful control would require substantial funding and a very long commitment.

“The wattle infestations around Waitohi/Picton have been raised by the community as a concern in recent years, especially a perceived link between wattle flowering and allergy symptoms. However, the new report cites several studies from Australia and New Zealand that have found minimal links between wattle pollen and allergies in Australasia,” said Jono Underwood, Council’s Biosecurity Manager.

“In terms of fire hazard, researchers found wattle-dominated stands represent a relatively high fire hazard, with moderate to high flammability material. However, many of the native tree species regenerating under Acacia (wattle) species have low flammability, which suggests that fire hazard risks will decline over time as the landscape transitions to native vegetation.”

“The main species found around Waitohi/Picton, Acacia dealbata, is used for firewood and shelter and can be purchased at plant nurseries. Acacia is not a banned pest species and no regional council in the South Island manages any Acacia species via programmes within their Regional Pest Management Plans.”

“The good news is wattle doesn’t spread like wilding pines, which have wind-blown seeds. Wattles are generally spread through human activity such as land disturbance or soil movement, as their seeds are long-lived in the soil, waiting for that disturbance for their germination,” said Mr Underwood.

“Wattles are widespread throughout New Zealand and are prevalent across other parts of Marlborough. They are usually associated with disturbed areas as they are an aggressive pioneering plant. Due to the widespread nature of wattles and the complexities raised by the recent investigation, managing wattles at the regional scale does not align with the strategic priorities of the Biosecurity function at Council,” said Mr Underwood.

“While broad-scale wattle management is not a strategic regional priority, there are opportunities for communities to decide how to manage wattles locally. There are some great community programmes already in Waikawa Bay and Havelock targeting wattles and other invasive species,” Mr Underwood said.

“The best approach for communities is to look at the wider alignment across ecological restoration initiatives – either existing or new – to find funding and foster the best outcomes for biodiversity. However, for Council, when our resources are limited, there is a need to balance local community desires with our strategic regional biodiversity and biosecurity priorities,” Mr Underwood said.

Lincoln University researchers suggested the most effective way to reduce wattle infestations in places like the hills around Waitohi/Picton is to foster the regeneration of existing native vegetation, reduce pressure from browsing feral animals and aim to close the native canopy.

The full report - Scientific Investigation into Wattle infestations in the vicinity of Waitohi/Picton by Dr Tim Curran, Dr Jon Sullivan and Dr Azharul Alam can be found at: www.marlborough.govt.nz/your-council/meetings

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Marlborough District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Farmers Playing The Victim, Plus Chile’s Right Turn


Among the farming lobby groups, the good cop/bad cop routine has been working a treat. It suits Federated Farmers to keep daylight between itself and the Groundswell movement. Month in, year out the Federation continues to engage with the government over the very same water degradation/climate change regulations that Groundswell is telling its followers are the work of the devil... More>>



 
 


Government: NZ Moves Forward Into Traffic Lights On Dec 3
All of New Zealand will move into the Covid-19 Protection Framework at 11.59pm on Thursday 2 December, making Friday 3 December the first day the traffic light system will be operationalised... More>>


Government: To Review High Cost Of Residential Building Supplies In Market Study
Ensuring Kiwis have access to fairly priced building materials is a driving factor in Government’s decision to review the residential building supply market, Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, David Clark, announced today... More>>


Helen Clark Foundation: Freeing Kiwis From Gridlock
Sweeping changes are needed in Aotearoa New Zealand's transport system if the country is to have any hope of meeting the revised emissions reduction target announced by Climate Change Minister James Shaw at COP26... More>>




Government: Providing Business The Tools To Vaccinate Workforces
The Government is building on measures to protect businesses and workers from COVID-19 as the country gets ready to transition to the new COVID-19 Protection Framework on December 3, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood announced today... More>>


Wairarapa Moana: Foreshore And Seabed All Over Again As Govt Tries To Legislate Away Day In Court

An urgent report from the Waitangi Tribunal has found the Crown is ignoring its own treaty settlement policies to deny claimants their day in court; by attempting to settle two contentious claims within the wider Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa Tāmaki Nui-ā-Rua Treaty Settlement... More>>

Government: 26 Contracts Signed To Accelerate Māori Vaccination Rates
The Government has approved $46.75 million and signed 26 contracts to rapidly accelerate Māori vaccinations across Aotearoa and support the efforts of DHBs to reach the 90% double vaccinated target... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 