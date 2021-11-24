Police Seek Tema Ratana And Mihiata Morgan

Police are seeking sightings and information as to the whereabouts of 37-year-old Tema Ratana and 27-year-old Mihiata Morgan, both of New Plymouth.

Ratana and Morgan have outstanding warrants for their arrest.

Ratana and Morgan are believed to be travelling in a grey 2013 Mercedes van, registration MWU467.

It is believed the couple have been in the Tauranga area.

Ratana and Morgan should not be approached.

Any sightings of the couple, or information as to their whereabouts, can be reported to 111 quoting file number 211121/2364.

