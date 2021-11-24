Police Seek Tema Ratana And Mihiata Morgan
Wednesday, 24 November 2021, 11:05 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are seeking sightings and information as to the
whereabouts of 37-year-old Tema Ratana and 27-year-old
Mihiata Morgan, both of New Plymouth.
Ratana and Morgan have
outstanding warrants for their arrest.
Ratana and
Morgan are believed to be travelling in a grey 2013 Mercedes
van, registration MWU467.
It is believed the couple
have been in the Tauranga area.
Ratana and Morgan
should not be approached.
Any sightings of the couple,
or information as to their whereabouts, can be reported to
111 quoting file number
211121/2364.
