Appeal For Information Following Aggravated Burglary
Sunday, 28 November 2021, 2:12 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Invercargill Police are appealing for information from
the public following an aggravated burglary in Bluff on
Friday night.
Emergency services were called to a
Barrow Street address around 7:50pm following reports three
masked males had assaulted the sole male occupant.
The
victim received moderate injuries and was taken to Southland
Hospital.
Police continue to make enquiries in order
to locate those responsible.
A black SUV and a silver
sedan were seen in the area at the time.
We are
appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and may
have seen people or vehicles involved in this incident to
get in touch.
Anyone who has information which may
assist is asked to visit the
Invercargill Police station
or call Police on 105 and quote file number
211127/2308.
Alternatively, information can be
provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555
111.
Amid all the jostling in the National caucus ranks, spare a thought for Andrew Bayly. Who? Well might you ask. Plucked from obscurity by Judith Collin, elevated from number 18 to number 3 in the caucus rankings and given the Finance portfolio - a role in which he has been invisible ever since – Bayly seems destined for a future as a trivia quiz question. That’s because as the National leadership contest comes down to a choice between Simon Bridges and Christopher Luxon, the only decisions to be made on Tuesday are over who gets to be leader, and who gets the Finance job... More>>