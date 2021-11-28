Appeal For Information Following Aggravated Burglary

Invercargill Police are appealing for information from the public following an aggravated burglary in Bluff on Friday night.

Emergency services were called to a Barrow Street address around 7:50pm following reports three masked males had assaulted the sole male occupant.

The victim received moderate injuries and was taken to Southland Hospital.

Police continue to make enquiries in order to locate those responsible.

A black SUV and a silver sedan were seen in the area at the time.

We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen people or vehicles involved in this incident to get in touch.

Anyone who has information which may assist is asked to visit the

Invercargill Police station or call Police on 105 and quote file number 211127/2308.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

