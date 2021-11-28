Have You Seen Carole?

Nelson Police are seeking sightings of Carole Marfell, reported missing yesterday.

The 50-year-old is described as being around 170cm tall, and there are real concerns for her welfare.

She resides in The Brook but could be anywhere in Nelson.

If you see Carole or have any information as to her whereabouts, please call 111 and quote file number 211127/3292.

