Missing Person, Napier
Sunday, 28 November 2021, 7:21 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are seeking assistance from the Hawke’s Bay
public to locate missing man Hallam Kupa, also known as
Josh.
Josh, 26, has not been seen since about 1.30am
on Sunday 28 November, and his family and Police have
concerns for his safety and wellbeing.
Josh is
185cm tall, of slim build, and has short black hair and a
beard.
He was least seen near the corner of Puketitiri
Road and Church Road in Taradale, Napier.
Anyone who
has seen Josh or has any information about him should call
111 and quote job number
P048770052.
Amid all the jostling in the National caucus ranks, spare a thought for Andrew Bayly. Who? Well might you ask. Plucked from obscurity by Judith Collin, elevated from number 18 to number 3 in the caucus rankings and given the Finance portfolio - a role in which he has been invisible ever since – Bayly seems destined for a future as a trivia quiz question. That’s because as the National leadership contest comes down to a choice between Simon Bridges and Christopher Luxon, the only decisions to be made on Tuesday are over who gets to be leader, and who gets the Finance job... More>>