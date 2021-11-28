Missing Person, Napier

Police are seeking assistance from the Hawke’s Bay public to locate missing man Hallam Kupa, also known as Josh.

Josh, 26, has not been seen since about 1.30am on Sunday 28 November, and his family and Police have concerns for his safety and wellbeing.

Josh is 185cm tall, of slim build, and has short black hair and a beard.

He was least seen near the corner of Puketitiri Road and Church Road in Taradale, Napier.

Anyone who has seen Josh or has any information about him should call 111 and quote job number P048770052.

