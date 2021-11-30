Prohibited Fire Season For The Hauraki Gulf Islands
Tuesday, 30 November 2021, 10:03 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
The Hauraki Gulf Islands will move to a prohibited fire
season from Wednesday 1 December 2021 at
08:00am.
Region Manager Ron Devlin says this means
there will be a ban on outdoor fires for all the Hauraki
Gulf islands.
"The current conditions mean there is
increased fire danger for the Hauraki Gulf Islands. There
are high winds forecast and lots of vegetation available to
burn, which means it would be very easy for a fire to spread
and get out of control," he says.
"All residents and
visitors to these islands should not light any outdoor
fires."
For advice for specific activities during a
prohibited fire season and more information go to www.checkitsalright.nz.
For any fire permit enquiries you can also call 0800 658 628
between 8am - 5pm Monday - Friday.
The Auckland
mainland will remain in an open fire season until further
notice. However, Ron Devlin urges Aucklanders to still take
care and consider the fire danger when lighting a fire to
stop a wildfire starting or spreading.
To check the
fire danger and get tips to stay fire safe this summer, go
to www.checkitsalright.nz.
