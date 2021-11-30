Prohibited Fire Season For The Hauraki Gulf Islands

The Hauraki Gulf Islands will move to a prohibited fire season from Wednesday 1 December 2021 at 08:00am.

Region Manager Ron Devlin says this means there will be a ban on outdoor fires for all the Hauraki Gulf islands.

"The current conditions mean there is increased fire danger for the Hauraki Gulf Islands. There are high winds forecast and lots of vegetation available to burn, which means it would be very easy for a fire to spread and get out of control," he says.

"All residents and visitors to these islands should not light any outdoor fires."

For advice for specific activities during a prohibited fire season and more information go to www.checkitsalright.nz. For any fire permit enquiries you can also call 0800 658 628 between 8am - 5pm Monday - Friday.

The Auckland mainland will remain in an open fire season until further notice. However, Ron Devlin urges Aucklanders to still take care and consider the fire danger when lighting a fire to stop a wildfire starting or spreading.

To check the fire danger and get tips to stay fire safe this summer, go to www.checkitsalright.nz.

