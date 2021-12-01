Police Investigate Alleged Dangerous Driving In Upper Hutt
Wednesday, 1 December 2021, 7:49 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
An alleged dangerous driving incident involving three
motorists in central
Upper Hutt yesterday is being
investigated by Police.
At about 3.20pm yesterday,
Police received multiple calls from members of the
public
who witnessed the drivers of a blue Nissan sedan, a grey
Mazda Atenza,
and a black Ford Mondeo sedan tailgating
each other in and around central
Upper Hutt.
“The
drivers were seen to mount footpaths, narrowly missing
pedestrians,
and later colliding with two vehicles near
McDonald's on Fergusson Drive,”
says Sergeant Malcolm
Lindsay.
“The actions of these drivers are
incomprehensible, and it’s hard to
believe nobody was
injured as a result."
Police are following strong
lines of inquiry and would like to thank the
members of
the public who have provided information.
“We are
committed to holding these offenders to account and we’d
still
like to hear from anyone who has dashcam or cell
phone footage that might
assist us.”
If you have
any information regarding yesterday’s incident, please
contact
Police by calling 105 and quoting file number
211130/3669.
