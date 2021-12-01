Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Investigate Alleged Dangerous Driving In Upper Hutt

Wednesday, 1 December 2021, 7:49 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

An alleged dangerous driving incident involving three motorists in central
Upper Hutt yesterday is being investigated by Police.

At about 3.20pm yesterday, Police received multiple calls from members of the
public who witnessed the drivers of a blue Nissan sedan, a grey Mazda Atenza,
and a black Ford Mondeo sedan tailgating each other in and around central
Upper Hutt.

“The drivers were seen to mount footpaths, narrowly missing pedestrians,
and later colliding with two vehicles near McDonald's on Fergusson Drive,”
says Sergeant Malcolm Lindsay.

“The actions of these drivers are incomprehensible, and it’s hard to
believe nobody was injured as a result."

Police are following strong lines of inquiry and would like to thank the
members of the public who have provided information.

“We are committed to holding these offenders to account and we’d still
like to hear from anyone who has dashcam or cell phone footage that might
assist us.”

If you have any information regarding yesterday’s incident, please contact
Police by calling 105 and quoting file number 211130/3669.

