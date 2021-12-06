2021 APW Short Story Competition Is Now Open

Mayor Andy Foster is pleased to announce that entries for the 2021 Absolutely Positively Wellington short story competition are now open.

“This is a chance for writers to set a creative course in the short story genre in the company of Patricia Grace, Katherine Mansfield, Witi Tame Ihimaera-Smiler, Margaret Mahy, Lloyd Jones, and Joy Cowley – celebrated New Zealand authors known for their short stories.

“Wellington is famous for its iconic wind – and whether you love it or hate it – it shapes our lives. We have chosen City of Wind as a theme this year and we are welcoming entries in Te Reo Māori or English, or as a combination of the two,” says Mayor Foster.

The 2021 APW Short Story Competition is sponsored by the Mayor and Deputy Mayor Sarah Free, and is open to writers 9 – 18 years.

Deputy Mayor Sarah Free says: “We are looking for fact or fiction stories that explore the love hate relationship people have with this force of nature. Serious or fun, futuristic, or based on a historical chapter in Wellington’s history, now is the moment to unsheathe your pen, sharpen your pencil and fire up your word processor.

“Short stories are a powerful creative genre providing for an intense experience for both reader and writer. We are very pleased to have last year’s judge, Laureen Keenan, herself an award-winning writer, return as our judge and mentor to the finalists.”

Prizes

A creative development session with the judge

A certificate signed by the Mayor and Deputy Mayor

An invitation for you and your immediate family to have lunch with the Mayor and Deputy Mayor. You are welcome to bring your School Principal and Writing Teacher

A book voucher to the value of $200.

Deadline

The competition for all categories closes at 11.59pm 25 February 2022.

