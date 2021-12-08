Support Local This Christmas
Wednesday, 8 December 2021, 1:38 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council
With just over two weeks to go until Christmas Day
now’s the time to get your shopping sorted.
Mayor
John Leggett says when purchasing something special for
friends and family this year, supporting local should be at
the top of our list.
“Many local businesses have had
a tough year. As well as suffering the effects of Covid-19,
those in the retail, hospitality and tourism sectors have
battled in the aftermath of events brought about by Mother
Nature including the July storm and more recently, the
October CBD flood,” Mayor Leggett said.
“By
supporting local we are helping reinvest in our community -
providing a real boost to our regional
economy.”
“Aside from the traditional gifts of
books, clothes or jewellery, vouchers make a great present.
I’m sure a voucher for lunch at one of our wonderful
wineries, restaurants or cafés, or a voucher to experience
one of the many attractions in Marlborough’s brilliant
backyard would go down a treat,” he said.
So this
year, when you’re trying to come up with the perfect
present idea, remember to make it
Marlborough.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
Gordon Campbell: On The Dubious Wisdom Of Raising Interest Rates
During the last half of the 1990s, the first flickering signs of economic growth would cause then-Reserve Bank governor Don Brash to hike up interest rates and stamp them out. The fear back then was that if left unchecked, the embers of economic activity might cause the same inflationary fires to come roaring back to life that the West had experienced in the late 1970s. At the time, Brash would justify raising interest rates on the grounds that as RB governor, he always needed to be looking 18 months ahead, and judging where things might go by then, if he didn’t act now... More>>