Stratford District Youth Council Applications Open

The Stratford District Youth Council (SDYC) is recruiting Youth Councillors for 2022! It’s your chance to join a team of youth invested in making a difference and hosting awesome local events!

Applications are open now for 2022/2023 and close 12pm Monday 31 January 2022. If you are aged 12 to 24 and live, work or go to school in Stratford then you are eligible.

Applying is easier than ever – jump online and fill out the short form at stratford.govt.nz

SDYC Co-Chair Alena Hojdelewicz says, “Being a part of SDYC is an amazing opportunity to get involved in interesting projects, gain valuable experience, and have your voice heard. Plus, you’ll have some fun along the way!”

“Youth Councillors are able to provide a youth perspective on the district’s annual plans and community strategies, and the experience can lead onto opportunities such as Youth Parliament and Model UN,” she says.

Youth Councillors attend two meetings each month, a formal meeting and a projects meeting. Past events delivered by SDYC include On The Bus trips, Colour In The Park and A Scary Night. New ideas are always welcome!

Get on board and join SDYC to champion local youth voices and make the most of this exciting opportunity to develop your skills.

For more information and to stay up to date with SDYC follow them on Instagram (@stratfordnzyouthcouncil) and Facebook (@StratfordDistrictYouthCouncil) or visit stratford.govt.nz/our-council/youth-council.

If you have any questions about applying contact Vanessa at Stratford District Council by email vfischer@stratford.govt.nz or phone 06 765 6099.

