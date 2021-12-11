Fatal Crash, Kaitaia District - Northland
Saturday, 11 December 2021, 1:59 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A man has died following a one-vehicle crash about 10km
east of Kaitaia just before 9am.
He was the sole
occupant of the car.
Inquiries into the circumstances
of the crash are going, but it appears it may have been the
result of a medical event.
The death has been referred
to the
Coroner.
