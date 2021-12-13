Arrest Made In Operation Gliding

Police investigating the death of Rangiwhero Toia Ngaronoa last month have arrested a woman for his murder.

Mr Ngaronoa died after being dropped at a Takanini medical centre with critical injuries on 21 November, dying in hospital shortly afterward.

Counties Manukau Police have arrested a 23-year-old woman and charged her with murder.

She is due to appear in the Manukau District Court today.

As the matter is now before the Court we are unable to comment further at this time.

© Scoop Media

