Arrest Made In Operation Gliding
Monday, 13 December 2021, 8:34 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police investigating the death of Rangiwhero Toia
Ngaronoa last month have arrested a woman for his
murder.
Mr Ngaronoa died after being dropped at a
Takanini medical centre with critical injuries on 21
November, dying in hospital shortly
afterward.
Counties Manukau Police have arrested a
23-year-old woman and charged her with murder.
She is
due to appear in the Manukau District Court today.
As
the matter is now before the Court we are unable to comment
further at this
time.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui