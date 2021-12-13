Rescue Helicopter’s Active In Coromandel Community

The Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter and TECT Rescue Helicopter completed a combined total of 18 missions to the Coromandel over the month of November, over double what was carried out in the month prior!

The month of November saw your Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter crew carrying out a total of 53 missions, 15 of these being to the Coromandel. Thames Hospital being the most visited out of the 30 total inter-hospital transfers completed.

Your rescue crews continuously assist patients in and around the Coromandel regions all year round. From rescues, medical events, inter-hospital transfers and motor vehicle accidents, whatever the mission, your Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter is often the best fit for the task at hand.

Popular kiwi beaches like Whangamata, Waihi and Whitianga are common hotspots for families who can rest assured knowing their rescue helicopter will be there for them if they need, so you can continue doing the activities you love.

With warmer weather on the way, and more people holidaying to the Coromandel, the demand for your rescue helicopter will increase in the coming months. Keep your rescue helicopter operational 24/7 by donating today – www.rescue.org.nz.

