Drugs And Firearms Seized Following Hastings Search Warrant

A search warrant at a Hastings property yesterday saw
Police locate and seize drugs and firearms, including a
restricted firearm.
The
Hawke's Bay Gang Focus Unit, and Precision Targeting Team
executed the search warrant at the Park Road North
address yesterday afternoon.
Methamphetamine, MDMA,
and cannabis allegedly packaged for sale were
found along with two military style
firearms.
"One of the firearms was a restricted weapon
and we located hundreds of rounds of ammunition," says
Sergeant Kane Foote.
"Locating these illicit drugs and
illegally held firearms was a significant result and
we're pleased to have taken them out of circulation where
they can't cause harm within our community."
The
sole occupant at the address, a 35-year-old man, was
arrested and will appear in the Hastings District Court
today.
He will face charges including possession of
methamphetamine for supply, possession of a Class B
drug (MDMA) for supply, possession of cannabis
for supply, unlawful possession of a restricted weapon
(Firearm), unlawful possession of a firearm and
possession of
ammunition.
