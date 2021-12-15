Drugs And Firearms Seized Following Hastings Search Warrant



A search warrant at a Hastings property yesterday saw Police locate and seize

drugs and firearms, including a restricted firearm.

The Hawke's Bay Gang Focus Unit, and Precision Targeting Team executed the

search warrant at the Park Road North address yesterday afternoon.

Methamphetamine, MDMA, and cannabis allegedly packaged for sale were found

along with two military style firearms.

"One of the firearms was a restricted weapon and we located hundreds of

rounds of ammunition," says Sergeant Kane Foote.

"Locating these illicit drugs and illegally held firearms was a significant

result and we're pleased to have taken them out of circulation where they

can't cause harm within our community."

The sole occupant at the address, a 35-year-old man, was arrested and will

appear in the Hastings District Court today.

He will face charges including possession of methamphetamine for supply,

possession of a Class B drug (MDMA) for supply, possession of cannabis for

supply, unlawful possession of a restricted weapon (Firearm), unlawful

possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition.



© Scoop Media

