Police Launch Homicide Investigation In Te Awamutu

Waikato Police have launched a homicide investigation following an incident at an address in Te Awamutu this morning.

Police were called to a property on Hazelmere Crescent at 6.15am on Wednesday after reports of an altercation at the address.

A 48-year-old man died at the scene.

The property has been cordoned off and a scene examination will take place today.

The community will notice an increased Police presence while we speak to people in the area.

Attributed to Detective Inspector Daryl Smith

