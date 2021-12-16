Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Pre-Christmas Warning For People Mailing Vouchers And Gift Cards

Thursday, 16 December 2021, 9:44 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police would like to remind people not to send gift-cards, vouchers and money through the mail, in the lead-up to Christmas.

“We’re starting to head into what is traditionally the busiest time of the year for items being posted, and unfortunately we do see more instances of mail theft,” Police Investigation Support Unit Constable Cheyenne Welsh says.

“These kinds of presents are usually sent in cards and letters – which aren’t tracked, unlike larger parcels.”

NZ Post encourages Kiwis to check its website (link is external)before they send something to see if it is prohibited.

If a parcel is stolen after NZ Post completes delivery of the item, the theft becomes a Police matter and people will need to report the theft to the Police.

Police advise the following:

Get packages delivered to a place where someone will be home to receive them, or to a work address if you are an essential worker.

If you do have deliveries made to your home, make sure you're going to be home to sign for them, or have a secure location where they can be left.

Make sure your delivery instructions are clear and ask for packages not to be placed at your front door, or on top of an apartment building post box.

If you're not going to be home when the parcel is delivered, arrange to collect your parcel from the depot, or have the parcel redirected to the address of someone you trust.

Be smart when disposing of packaging, so passers-by can’t see if you've been buying expensive items.

Report any suspicious behaviour to Police. For example; if you see a car following a courier van, or an unexpected visitor knocks on your door asking for someone you don't know.

If you see any suspicious activity, such as people loitering around vehicles or looking into car windows, please contact Police immediately by phoning 111.

© Scoop Media

